Ten Minutes With A Furniture Designer

Amy Crain created the successful contemporary company ROOM

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photo by Phoebe Streblow

Amy Crain grew up living above a funeral home in a small town in southern Illinois where she used to play hide and seek in the casket room. When she didn’t join in the family business, her parents were disappointed but eventually came around. Crain started out as an engineering major at college but switched to architecture. After relocating to NYC with her husband, Shawn Miller, to pursue her masters in urban planning at Columbia, Crain worked at an ad agency and then at House & Garden where she developed the idea for ROOM

There are ROOM showrooms in New York and Greenwich as well as a major online presence. How did ROOM come about?
In the late ’90s there really was no good way for anyone living outside of the major cities to have easy access to great design. My idea was to create a ‘magalogue;’ a beautifully printed and designed catalogue which was styled and photographed like a magazine, except that everything was for sale. Our first issue came out in August of 1998, and it was a huge hit! In the first six months, we had orders from every state in the country, and around the world as well.

What were your early influences?
My parents subscribed to Architectural Digest and those magazines showed me all of the beautiful places I wanted to visit and were definitely the seed for my love of design. 

What brought you to Wilton?
When our son Graydon was four we decided to move to the area. We fell in love with our mid-century house. It’s been ten years.

What appeals to you about design?
I truly believe that beautiful environments can inspire and affect people, whether it’s an urban park, a quirky office design, or just a family living room, lovingly put together. Beautiful spaces make people happy.

What are your three favorite pieces of furniture and why?
Mario Bellini Camaleonda modular sofa—just so cool and sexy! Nakashima Grasscloth dining chair—iconic, sculptural and beautifully made. My new Beton dining table with cast concrete base and recycled walnut top. I love the tactile materials, the recycled element of the top. 

Last home improvement?
Gut bathroom renovation. Shag carpet and paisley wallpaper (yes) became open, walk-in shower and large soaking tub.

Favorite Wilton haunt?
Torn between the beauty of Weir Farm and eating tacos outside with the family and dog at Heibeck’s. 

Eureka moment?
It was eye opening when we realized how much we could do ourselves, that we didn’t need to depend on outside services, especially during the early years. I taught myself graphic design, photography, and furniture design.

Describe your personal style?
Laid-back casual. I dream of a beach life with air-dried hair and flip-flops every day.

What is your personal philosophy?
This is corny, because it was written on some vitamin literature, but I now repeat this to myself often through the day when I feel harried: Slow down. Connect. Spread joy.

Something you are never without?
Instagram. My 14-year-old son is a wonderful photographer, and I’m always eager to see the latest thing he’s posted. His ability to turn the mundane into art amazes me.

                                 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

August 2018

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

