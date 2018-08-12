Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Sabreuse Galya Pundyk

The evolution of an Olympic Fencer

By Margaret May


Picture a game of chess being played: Two seated competitors scan a checkered board to plan their next moves and predict those of their opponent. Two brains battle it out until one competitor’s victory is sealed by the lift of a finger. “Checkmate” is uttered. A queen is cornered. Now, picture that game being played with the opponents’ bodies as the pieces, the two competitors rhythmically advancing and retreating with weapons in hand. That’s fencing.

Rev that description up to sprinting speed with the fencer on attack given priority. The touches can be made with any part of the blade but only on the upper body. That’s sabre fencing. “It’s a tactical game,” says Galya Pundyk, a past member of the Ukrainian Women’s Sabre Team and an Olympic gold medalist. “You need to have a plan A, plan B, and plan C. You need to hide your weakness and try to trick your opponent.” 

Originally from Western Ukraine, Pundyk is petite in stature but poised, joyful, and tenacious. At the age of 12, her younger brother’s involvement with fencing drew her away from the dance studio and onto the fencing strip. 

“My parents had decided I was going to be committed to dancing all my life, so I was scared to say I didn’t want to do that. I convinced them to let me try fencing with my brother, Dmytro. So I went to fencing once a week and to dance lessons on all the other days. Then, slowly, slowly, I moved more towards fencing.” 

Eventually, her fencing teacher helped Pundyk’s parents see that trading in their daughter’s dancing shoes for a sabre was the right call. Pundyk’s time spent dancing gave her a sense of rhythm and spatial awareness. These skills, as well as the ability to be prepared for every outcome signal a fencer with finesse. “It teaches you how to stay mentally strong, how to have good balance, and to find joy in hard work,” says Pundyk. 

From age 12 to 15 Pundyk competed and practiced intensively but not as rigorously as she did from 15 to19. “It was very intense all the time, every day, three-times a day—before school and after school. This period was really tough, but it was worth it,” she says. “Even if I hadn’t won at the Olympics,” she adds, “I wouldn’t have regretted taking up fencing.”

She won her first Cadet Tournament at the age of 15, then won her first Cadet National Championship, thereby earning herself a spot on the Cadet National Team. Once a member of the Women’s Ukrainian Sabre Team, Pundyk won her first silver medal at the 2007 Senior World Championship in St. Petersburg, Russia which qualified her for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China at the age of 19. That year, she and her teammates stunned the world when they won gold. 

Following the Olympics, Pundyk continued competing and medaling. Her highest world ranking was number seven. She ended her competitive career as an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time World Champion, a four-time World Vice-Champion, a two-time European Champion, and a four-time silver and three-time bronze European Medalist.

 So, what brought the sabreuse to the U.S.? “At a fencing camp in Turkey, I met a very handsome guy, who happened to be American, and whose family lived in CT,” explains Pundyk. After she missed the cut for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by one spot, she and her fiancé William Boe-Wiegaard, a professional tennis player, moved to Wilton. She was offered a job as the assistant coach of both the Women’s and Men’s Fencing Teams at Yale in 2016. After getting teaching requests from parents who saw her refereeing at regional and national competitions, Pundyk opened The Olympian Fencing Studio this past June, located at 388 Danbury Road in Wilton.

“Every fencer is a little bit different,” says Pundyk. “Fencing is like handwriting––we all learn the same way but we all have our own style.” 

After nearly two decades of intense practice, travel, and competition, Pundyk says that when you feel yourself losing speed, it’s time to bow out gracefully. “A lot of people ask me why I haven’t gone to open competitions in the U.S. The truth is, I’m not ready to lose to someone ten years younger than me,” she says with a laugh. It’s apparent that her greatest assets to earning her success have been her intelligence, humor, and grace. 

 

En Garde, Prêt, Apprenez!

  • Fencing: The action or art of using a sword with precision.
  • “En-garde, prêt, allez”: What the referee says to start each match. It translates to “On guard, ready, go”. 
  • Assault: A friendly recreational match between fencers where the score may or may not be kept.
  • Bout: A match where the score is kept.
  • Jury: A group of four people that call the hits and keep score manually.
  • Lamé: An electronic jacket worn by the two fencers; it keeps score electronically.
  • Point: The tip of the sword. In foil and épée fencing, this is the only part of the blade that can hit and earn the fencer a point.
  • Right of Way: Decision criteria to determine which fencer’s hit has priority; in foil and saber, if both hit simultaneously, it determines which fencer gets the point. In épée, both fencers earn the point if they hit at the same time.
  • Saber: A sword with a knuckle guard and flat blade; a type of fencing. The target area with this sword is the entire upper body.  
  • Foil: A lightweight sword with a rectangular blade.
  • Épée: A heavy sword with a large guard handle and a triangular blade; point. 

 

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Brews and Qs

The World of Trivia Obsession

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2018

Today
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMCaregiver Support Group

Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Wilton Library invite you...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-8958, ext. 316.
Contact Name: Laurie Petrasanta
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAugust Summer Sings! with Music on the Hill

Sing choral classics on Tuesdays in August! Each week, a different work led by a different conductor. No performance, no worries: just show up and sing. Summer Sings are a relaxed way to...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMYoga for Hikers

Hiking and practicing yoga outside in the fresh air leaves you feeling uplifted, centered, and peaceful! In warm weather months, we meet regularly in various parks and trails. Each event starts...

Cost: Three and Five Class Packages (3 times for $33, 5 times for $42)

Where:
Vary with each class
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags