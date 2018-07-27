Graceful Moves

Local dancers showcase fall fashion trends

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photographs by Adam Lerner

Styled by Jean Gordon

Hair by Laura Denny of Whip Salon

Makeup by Emily Ranson of Whip Salon

Shot at Wilton Conservatory Of Dance

Casual Elegance

Alex Charles (17) has been dancing since his preschooldays. “Dance is a way for me to feel free and express myself, to provide entertainment for others, and to alleviate stress for myself.” His dance inspiration is Sergei Polulin “He’s broken a lot of sterotypes about male dancers and he’s a rebel. I appreciate his courage.” Alex wears charcoal shadow check trousers, blue woven Motif shirt with contrast collar by J. Hilburn and courtesy of Lisa Lombardi. Scarf, shoes, and belt provided by Alex.

Understated Style

Claire Batchelor (16) loves ballet and began taking lessons at age three. “When I dance, I feel like the music speaks to me. It’s like my thoughts and worries clear from my mind and I just focus on the movements.” Claire admires Boston Ballet principal dancer, Misa Kuranga. “I was inspired by her passion for dance and words of encouragement.” Claire wears a black leather turtleneck by Worth New York courtesy of Stacy Holmen, a Helmut Lang pleated lace trim skirt courtesy of Mitchells, and bracelets and stacked rings courtesy of Faye Kim Designs.

Taking Flight

Isabella Segall (16) studies ballet, contemporary, jazz, lyrical, tap, and musical theater. Says Isabella, “When I dance I feel light, free, and independent.” Isabella wears a Veronica Beard floral print ruffle blouse and Vince black leather pants courtesy of Mitchells. Jewelry by Faye Kim Designs. Her admirers include L>R Lola Norris (3) in Doe, A Dear Tutu and Pom Pom Sweater courtesy of Blue Star Bazaar; twins Skylar and Madison Saeed (5) in tea-length dresses by KimJane Creations on Etsy.

Sophisticated Style

Randi McDonnell (47) has danced her entire life but became smitten with Latin Ballroom dancing nine years ago and now competes. “When the music turns on, all your problems turn off,” she says. “For me, dancing is pure joy. I feel like I’ve discovered the Fountain of Youth. A white tie-neck blouse, navy Tech pant, silver hoop belt all Worth New York, courtesy Stacy Holmen.

Classic and Tailored

Isabella Segall wears a navy asymmetrical hem dress by Worth New York courtesy of Stacy Holmen and jewelry by Faye Kim Designs.

Vintage ivory silk scarf and burgundy suede lace up shoes provided by Jean Gordon. Alex Charles wears brown twill trousers, a red and-white, butcher-stripe shirt, and a brown with blue Deco vest all by J. Hilburn, and courtesy of Lisa Lombardi.

Youthful and Energetic

Three young dancers prepare for class in style. L>R Anaiya Shah (9) in Miss Behave black-and- white flower-embroidered dress courtesy of Blue Star Bazaar and DL1961 cropped denim jacket courtesy of Groove; Regan Miller (11) wears So Nikki Good Vibes T-shirt and a DL1961red denim skirt courtesy of Groove and Tractr grey faux suede jacket courtesy ofBlue Star Bazaar; Grace Bonita (12) in her personal tights, leotard, and toe shoes.