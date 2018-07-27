Edit ModuleShow Tags
Graceful Moves

Local dancers showcase fall fashion trends




By Megan Smith-Harris
Photographs by Adam Lerner
Styled by Jean Gordon
Hair by Laura Denny of Whip Salon
Makeup by Emily Ranson of Whip Salon
Shot at Wilton Conservatory  Of Dance

Casual Elegance
Alex Charles (17) has been dancing since his preschooldays. “Dance is a way for me to feel free and express myself, to provide entertainment for others, and to alleviate stress for myself.” His dance inspiration is Sergei Polulin “He’s broken a lot of sterotypes about male dancers and he’s a rebel. I appreciate his courage.” Alex wears charcoal shadow check trousers, blue woven Motif shirt with contrast collar  by J. Hilburn and courtesy of Lisa Lombardi. Scarf, shoes, and belt provided by Alex.

Understated Style
Claire Batchelor (16) loves ballet and began taking lessons at age three. “When I dance, I feel like the music speaks to me. It’s like my thoughts and worries clear from my mind and I just focus on the movements.” Claire admires Boston Ballet principal dancer, Misa Kuranga. “I was inspired by her passion for dance and words of encouragement.” Claire wears a black leather turtleneck  by Worth New York courtesy of Stacy Holmen, a Helmut Lang pleated lace trim skirt courtesy of Mitchells, and bracelets and stacked rings courtesy of Faye Kim Designs.

Taking Flight
Isabella Segall (16) studies ballet, contemporary, jazz, lyrical, tap, and musical theater. Says Isabella, “When I dance I feel light, free, and independent.” Isabella wears a Veronica Beard floral print ruffle blouse and Vince black leather pants courtesy of Mitchells. Jewelry by Faye Kim Designs. Her admirers include L>R Lola Norris (3) in Doe, A Dear Tutu and Pom Pom Sweater courtesy of Blue Star Bazaar; twins Skylar and Madison Saeed (5) in tea-length dresses by KimJane Creations on Etsy.

Sophisticated Style
Randi McDonnell (47) has danced her entire life but became smitten with Latin Ballroom dancing nine years ago and now competes. “When the music turns on, all your problems turn off,” she says. “For me, dancing is pure joy. I feel like I’ve discovered the Fountain of Youth. A white tie-neck blouse, navy Tech pant, silver hoop belt all Worth New York, courtesy Stacy Holmen.

Classic and Tailored
Isabella Segall wears a navy asymmetrical hem dress by Worth New York courtesy of Stacy Holmen and jewelry by Faye Kim Designs.
Vintage ivory silk scarf and  burgundy suede lace up shoes provided by Jean Gordon. Alex Charles wears brown twill trousers, a red and-white, butcher-stripe shirt,  and a brown with blue Deco vest all by J. Hilburn, and courtesy of Lisa Lombardi.

Youthful and Energetic
Three young dancers prepare for class in style. L>R Anaiya Shah (9) in Miss Behave black-and- white flower-embroidered dress courtesy of Blue Star Bazaar and DL1961 cropped denim jacket courtesy of Groove; Regan Miller (11) wears So Nikki Good Vibes T-shirt and a DL1961red denim skirt courtesy of  Groove and Tractr grey faux suede jacket courtesy ofBlue Star Bazaar;  Grace Bonita (12) in her personal  tights, leotard, and toe shoes.

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
