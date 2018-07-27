Edit ModuleShow Tags
Fashion Forward

A Style Guide for this Season’s Hottest Trends

By Jean Gordon


Fall trends include and reworked 1980s vibe including padded shoulders, patterns, layering, oversize coats, and variations on plaid and checks.

The upcoming fall season emphasizes what good fashion has always been about: making women feel confident. And there are plenty of sensational new styles clamoring for our attention. From reconstructed coats, to head-to-toe animal print, to 80’s power suiting, there can be no question that fashion is getting seriously dialed up this season.

Gone are the days of what not to wear in fashion. Now? There are no rules. White all year round, sequins in the daytime, multi-pattern mash-ups… it all works. This season brings back familiar styles, patterns, colors, and fabrics, but now worn in innovative ways. Classic prints and shapes are remerging in a more imaginative manner tapping into fun, color, and glamour. Within the chaos, you’ll find much needed calmness to balance the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink fashion revolution slated for fall. The takeaway? This season is about showing your creative side and letting loose.

From runway to real way, you can seamlessly incorporate the latest styles into your everyday wardrobe. Start by creating a tried-and-true outfit from what’s currently in your closet—something you feel ultra comfortable in. Once you have pulled together your head-to-toe look, take away one item and replace it with a new fall purchase. This allows you to integrate your favorite trend piece without feeling overdone, baby steps for our budding fashionistas. Mixing your core staples with a new trend will help your look evolve. But before you head out shopping, remember to choose the trends that speak to your personal style. It’s about being true to who you are and showing that to the world. Invest in core staples that are versatile and timeless. Then layer yourself with interesting, of-the-moment pieces to keep it fresh.

80s Retro

  • Like it or not, 80’s excess is back and is a major trend for fall.
  •  Padded shoulders, exaggerated bows, poufy sleeves, ruching, and loose fitting jackets in 80’s silhouettes are in full force.
  •  Get ready for brigh neon hues and clashing color blocking in unexpected colors.
  •  Animal prints are back but with some added gusto. The revival of classic leopard coats along with zebra, tiger, wild stripes, and spots. 
  •  Leopard print is also taking over pants, bags and so much more. 
  •  Rainbow-colored animal prints are available in every silhouette.

 

Statement Coat

  •  Oversized is the way to wear your outerwear this fall. 
  •  Sustainability was front and center as so many designers offered up luxurious faux fur options.
  •  Fall’s favorite shearling coats are back in bold, ultra-textural variations.
  •  Wearable blankets, quilted comfort-wear and capes (the new trench) enhanced almost every look. 

 

Layer Up

  •  Time to step up your layering game. It is less about individual pieces and more about inventive styling combinations.
  •  Multi-layered looks are exaggerated—draping capes, scarves, sweaters, jackets, vests and anything else that can be piled on.
  • Shimmer in Silver
  •  Silver is popping up on suiting, cocktail sheaths, sweaters and everyday trousers and shoes. 
  •  High-shine, and ultra-reflective, long sequin-loving pieces ruled the runway.
  •  Transparent plastic and iridescent holograms added extra edge. 
  •  The future is sleek, silver, and not for the faint of heart.

 

Have a Minimal Moment

  •  Clean, simple, and chic—white is a perfect palette cleanser.
  •  Classic silhouettes make a comeback. Long dresses and flowing gowns with a more casual poetic feel.
  •  Capes in neutral colors provide an easy, fashionable moment that puts comfort first. 
  •  Knitwear combines comfort with elegance, mixing oversized pieces with chunky, scarf-like necklines.

 

  • Channel Plaid
  •  Once again a classic has been refined and redesigned in bold ways for the new season.
  •  Plenty of plaid was revisited in unexpected pairings that look richer than ever.
  •  Checks came in all variations and styles featuring color blocked looks.

 

Colors & Patterns

  •  Foils and plastics, retro graphic prints, colorful plaids, bright colored florals, and high-tech fabrics.
  •  Exaggerated fringe adds an air of glamour.

Photos courtesy of nic + zoe (Right top), and Mitchells (Left)

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

August 2018

Today
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Essex Steam Train & Riverboat Ride

Take a 2 ½ hour narrated train and riverboat ride through what the Nature Conservancy calls “one of the last great places on earth,” the Connecticut River Valley. The train...

Cost: $37-$42

Where:
The Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Ave.
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
