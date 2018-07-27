Fashion Forward

A Style Guide for this Season’s Hottest Trends

By Jean Gordon

Fall trends include and reworked 1980s vibe including padded shoulders, patterns, layering, oversize coats, and variations on plaid and checks.

The upcoming fall season emphasizes what good fashion has always been about: making women feel confident. And there are plenty of sensational new styles clamoring for our attention. From reconstructed coats, to head-to-toe animal print, to 80’s power suiting, there can be no question that fashion is getting seriously dialed up this season.

Gone are the days of what not to wear in fashion. Now? There are no rules. White all year round, sequins in the daytime, multi-pattern mash-ups… it all works. This season brings back familiar styles, patterns, colors, and fabrics, but now worn in innovative ways. Classic prints and shapes are remerging in a more imaginative manner tapping into fun, color, and glamour. Within the chaos, you’ll find much needed calmness to balance the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink fashion revolution slated for fall. The takeaway? This season is about showing your creative side and letting loose.

From runway to real way, you can seamlessly incorporate the latest styles into your everyday wardrobe. Start by creating a tried-and-true outfit from what’s currently in your closet—something you feel ultra comfortable in. Once you have pulled together your head-to-toe look, take away one item and replace it with a new fall purchase. This allows you to integrate your favorite trend piece without feeling overdone, baby steps for our budding fashionistas. Mixing your core staples with a new trend will help your look evolve. But before you head out shopping, remember to choose the trends that speak to your personal style. It’s about being true to who you are and showing that to the world. Invest in core staples that are versatile and timeless. Then layer yourself with interesting, of-the-moment pieces to keep it fresh.

80s Retro

Like it or not, 80’s excess is back and is a major trend for fall.

Padded shoulders, exaggerated bows, poufy sleeves, ruching, and loose fitting jackets in 80’s silhouettes are in full force.

Get ready for brigh neon hues and clashing color blocking in unexpected colors.

Animal prints are back but with some added gusto. The revival of classic leopard coats along with zebra, tiger, wild stripes, and spots.

Leopard print is also taking over pants, bags and so much more.

Rainbow-colored animal prints are available in every silhouette.

Statement Coat

Oversized is the way to wear your outerwear this fall.

Sustainability was front and center as so many designers offered up luxurious faux fur options.

Fall’s favorite shearling coats are back in bold, ultra-textural variations.

Wearable blankets, quilted comfort-wear and capes (the new trench) enhanced almost every look.

Layer Up

Time to step up your layering game. It is less about individual pieces and more about inventive styling combinations.

Multi-layered looks are exaggerated—draping capes, scarves, sweaters, jackets, vests and anything else that can be piled on.

Shimmer in Silver

Silver is popping up on suiting, cocktail sheaths, sweaters and everyday trousers and shoes.

High-shine, and ultra-reflective, long sequin-loving pieces ruled the runway.

Transparent plastic and iridescent holograms added extra edge.

The future is sleek, silver, and not for the faint of heart.

Have a Minimal Moment

Clean, simple, and chic—white is a perfect palette cleanser.

Classic silhouettes make a comeback. Long dresses and flowing gowns with a more casual poetic feel.

Capes in neutral colors provide an easy, fashionable moment that puts comfort first.

Knitwear combines comfort with elegance, mixing oversized pieces with chunky, scarf-like necklines.

Channel Plaid

Once again a classic has been refined and redesigned in bold ways for the new season.

Plenty of plaid was revisited in unexpected pairings that look richer than ever.

Checks came in all variations and styles featuring color blocked looks.

Colors & Patterns

Foils and plastics, retro graphic prints, colorful plaids, bright colored florals, and high-tech fabrics.

Exaggerated fringe adds an air of glamour.

Photos courtesy of nic + zoe (Right top), and Mitchells (Left)