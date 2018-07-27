At Your Service

Edit ModuleShow Tags
What is concierge medicine, and what are the advantages? 
We provide care personalized for each patient depending on age, medical history, current issues, goals and philosophies, as well as geographical preferences. We are accessible to our patients 24/7 via phone, text, or email. In addition, we coordinate with specialists, hospitals, and other facilities to ensure that everyone managing any aspect of our patients’ care is kept up to date on their medications, tests, etc. Our definition of concierge medicine is to be our patients’ go-to office for any and all aspects of their health to ensure that they receive the best possible care.

What is the focus of your practice?
We practice all aspects of internal medicine from adolescent to geriatric health, including complete preventive physicals, office gynecologic exams, as well as treatment of chronic conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, asthma, and Lyme Disease. We have strong relationships with a variety of specialists and are able to arrange referrals for those patients who need specialized care. 

Is there an annual fee to join the practice? 
Yes, the annual fee includes unlimited office visits, preventive exams, unlimited cell phone and email access, care coordination with other specialists, labs, hospitals, and house calls when needed. We also have a plan for patients, such as those in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, who only want house calls. 

Do you accept health insurance? 
No, however all lab tests, imaging, hospitalizations are routed through insurance just like at any other doctor’s office.

Do patients always see a doctor? 
Yes, except for ancillary services like blood draws, injections, etc.

Do you make house calls? 
Yes, we do!

Are patients able to talk with you by phone? 
Absolutely! Also by text, email, Skype, and Facetime. 

Are there holistic aspects to your practice? 
We are very open-minded about recommending non-traditional treatment options for our patients including acupuncture, yoga, and many other modalities. We often work in conjunction with naturopathic doctors and other alternative medicine practitioners. 

Tell us about your team. 
We have two full time internists and one terrific medical assistant. We know and treat each of our patients like they are family. Our patients feel the same way about us. 

Tell us about your office. 
We have a cozy, home-like office, conveniently located on Route 7 in Wilton.

What else should we know about concierge medicine? 
Although a new term, it is really a throwback to the way medicine was practiced in the old days when doctors knew their patients, had time to care about the individual, and were able to make house calls on a regular basis. It is also based on a concept of quick and easy access to your doctors—something we are committed to. 

 

Wilton Internal Medicine
2 Kensett Ave., Wilton, CT 06897
203-210-7575
wiltoninternalmedicine.com

Physicians:
Dr. Varshapriya (Priya) A. Iyer
Medical school: University of Delhi
Internship & Residency: Westchester Medical Center/ New York Medical College

Dr. Nancy R. Gade
Medical School: New York University
Internship & Residency: Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center

 

August 2018

