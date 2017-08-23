Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sponsored - Sola Salon Studios

The Bobrows are providing beauty professionals an opportunity to go into business for themselves




Holly and Rich Bobrow are real estate industry veterans who recently expanded their focus to include an innovative opportunity. As entrepreneurs, they were intrigued by Sola Salon Studios, a business model that gives beauty professionals of all types an opportunity to go into business for themselves by providing them with professionally designed studio spaces and myriad support services. They have just opened an 18-studio salon in Wilton.

What attracted you to Sola?
We were impressed with the franchisor, its strength as a company, its professionalism, as well as its continued involvement and support. It’s also a highly creative company. And we found the other franchisees quite impressive—their level of business acumen and success. But most importantly, as entrepreneurs, we loved the idea of being the facilitator that would enable the salon professionals to become entrepreneurs themselves. 

Tell us about the Wilton salon.
It has a contemporary, upscale design with views of the Norwalk River. The space gives off an open, trendy, energized vibe, in part due to the sliding glass doors at the entry to each studio. 

How does the Sola model benefit the professionals who work there?
The Sola model allows the professionals to operate on their own schedule, and to choose the services they want to offer and the products they want to sell at the prices they want to charge. Our studios give salon professionals the ability to create their own one-of-a-kind salon culture, experience more privacy with clients, escape salon drama, and make more money. But mainly, it’s about freedom and control. Sola empowers stylists to become owners by alleviating the risks and hassles associated with traditional salon ownership, while offering unparalleled support, educational opportunities, and inspired synergy in a professional atmosphere. 

What types of amenities can a beauty professional expect at Sola Salons?
Studios come furnished with all of the major equipment that a salon professional needs to help make transition easy, from high-end cabinetry and a hydraulic styling chair to oversized mirrors and individually controlled HVAC. However, they can be modified to meet specific needs; and we are happy to assist in customizing any studio to create an environment that reflects a person’s individual style.

Who is your ideal tenant?
Salon/ spa professionals seeking to take control of their careers and their lives. 

How does the business model help the clients?
The studios provide privacy and intimacy where clients receive one-on-one attention in a relaxed environment. And the exclusivity factor makes the client feel pampered and special. One client put it this way, “I feel like I’m in my own VIP room when I’m getting my hair done at Sola!” In addition, because our salon will be home to a variety of complementing services, we can offer one-stop shopping for all of a client’s beauty needs.

Is this a new business model?
Sola was founded in Denver in 2004. Today the company encompasses over 350 locations and 8,000+ beauty professionals across the country. Sola is the industry leader. 

Why Wilton?
Following on our success in Westport, we were looking for a town with similar demographics—and one with a strong sense of community that supports its local businesses. We felt that Wilton could accommodate 18 new beauty businesses, knowing that many Wilton residents are travelling out of town for their beauty appointments. So, we were lucky to find fabulous space with plenty of parking right in the heart of picturesque Wilton Center!

Sola Salon Studios
5 River Road
Wilton River Park Shopping Center
Wilton, CT 06897
203-885-7652
solasalonstudios.com/locations/wilton1

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

