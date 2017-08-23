Edit ModuleShow Tags
By Design

Two WHS grads who are making life a little more beautiful

By Susan Mudd


Textile designer Taylor Telyan in her Manhattan home office.

Josh Dickinson

Creativity is alive and well, thanks to two very special Wilton High School graduates who have been following their passions in the world of art.

Taylor Telyan is obsessed with design. From a young age, she had an eye for unusual patterns and colors, thanks to her mother’s “outlandish fashion and beautiful silk scarf collection.” Add to this the trips to the tile store with her architect father, and you begin to understand how her fascination with design was ignited.

During her senior year at Wilton High School (class of 2007), Taylor was encouraged by Algirdas Nakas, her mentor for the school fashion show, to explore all her interests in art. This support eventually helped her shift focus from fashion to textiles. Post high school, at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, she signed up for a screenprinting and design class, and has pursued this passion ever since. 

After graduating from college, Taylor worked at a variety of studios as a screenprinter. In 2016, while living in New York City, she felt as if her career wasn’t advancing. So once again she moved on, and landed a job she now greatly enjoys at Madewell, a division of J. Crew. She feels lucky to have a position that allows her to create original prints and designs for each new season. 

For Taylor, ideas are everywhere, even in her own back yard in Wilton where she goes to reconnect with family and nature. She instinctively zeroes in on shapes, colors and textures, and has even found inspiration in a heap of trash she spotted during a trip to India (yes, trash). Focus seems to be the key. When she gets stuck on an idea, Taylor says she just picks away at it. “For example, one summer I did a whole series of drawings on foods I didn’t like. I had issues with eggplant, onions, and pickles at the time.” 

For kids who don’t feel as if they fit in at high school, Taylor offers this advice: “You’ll find your ‘people’ eventually. Just keep clear about your goal and direction.”

Andy Romer’s early interest in art also began at home, with parents who were very “art- and food-centric.” His dad was the one who suggested during Andy’s WHS freshman year (class of 2008) that he take Nakas’s photography class. It stuck. For Andy that last phrase is accurate, because the business he started is about digitally documenting art and exhibits at museums and galleries. Documenting art not only creates a history of each artist’s and institution’s collections, but also allows them to share their work with the public more broadly through online outlets. Andy explains, “It allows people to interact with works of art 24/7 if they can’t actually go to an exhibit.” He acknowledges that this is a real niche area, one about which he is passionate.

His interest in taking pictures of pictures began during high school when he signed up for a 6-week summer photography and design class at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). This sent him full tilt toward becoming a professional photographer. “Whether there was a career at the end of it or not, I wanted to do it.” While in college at RISD he secured an internship with Tom Powel Imaging, and to this day the two have remained friends. Now located in New York City, Andy takes on challenging projects such as documenting art collections for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which, he says, is a joy. “Those are the days when I have to pinch myself.

Andy admits that his questing spirit was influenced by his parents who were entrepreneurs in the food business. He was drawn to light and beauty rather than food. He speaks fondly of Wilton, and “a beautiful vista with two old trees on the corner of Pipers Hill Road and Nod Hill Road. I find myself photographing that almost every time I drive by.” He’s been doing that for the last ten years.

So it appears that the secret to a successful art career includes supportive parents, teachers who nudge those who dare to follow their dreams, and an inspirational backdrop like Wilton where nature sparks creativity. 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

August 2017

Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Stamford Downtown
, CT


IMAX: Dunkirk

"From first frame to last, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a monumental achievement, a World War II epic of staggering visual spectacle (see it in IMAX if you can) that hits you...

Cost: $15 for Adults. $12 for children 12 & Under.

The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
Sheffield Island Haunted Lighthouse

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins greet visitors to the historic Sheffield Island Lighthouse, which is decorated to provide thrills and chills for youngsters of all ages (only two rooms are kept dark)....

Cost: Free aside from ferry tickets

Norwalk Seaport Association Dock
4 N. Water Streets
Norwalk, CT
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMTomato Tasting + Family Fun

Enjoy an epicurean afternoon at Ambler Farm while tasting and learning about a variety of fresh heirloom, hybrid and garden variety tomatoes. Bring the largest tomato from your home garden and the...

Cost: $20/family (up to 6 people)

Ambler Farm
257 Hurlbutt Street
Wilton, CT  06897
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMSlimy, Sun-Sational Solar Eclipse at Stepping Stones Museum

Make Your Own Martian Slime is one of many out-of-this-world astronomy week activities at Stepping Stones starting August 14 and culminating with the Great American Eclipse...

Cost: $15

Stepping Stones Museum
303 West Avenue
Norwalk , CT
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


7:00 PMObie Award-winning Play “Appropriate”

“Appropriate,” the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from August 15 through September 2. The story of family secrets...

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Westport Country Playhouse
25 Powers Court
Westport, CT  06880
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAugust Summer Sings! with Music on the Hill

Sing choral works by the great composers on Tuesday evenings starting August 8th. Music on the Hill hosts a series of four stand-alone music reading sessions, each led by a different...

Cost: Free. Donations welcome

Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
7:00 PM - 11:00 AMRidgefield Chorale Asks, "Do You Love To Sing?"

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member,...

Cost: Free

St Andrew's Church
6 Ivy Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT
Sponsor: Ridgefield Chorale
Telephone: 203-546-8740
Contact Name: Lori Meehan
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMCollege Planning for Musicians

A panel discussion uniquely tailored to students who want to continue their music studies in college. The panel will address how to leverage their music skills in the application process, discuss...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 11
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
8:30 PM - 10:30 PMJOHN FOGERTY

An American musician and singer-songwriter, Fogerty is a rock icon. As the lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the...

Cost: Please visit www.levittpavilion.com for tickets.

Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
40 Jesup Road
Westport, CT  06880
Sponsor: Tiffany & Co. and Crystal Springs
8:30 PMAugust Astronomy

Join New Pond Farm's team of astronomers as we gaze through the telescopes at the five-day old moon, Jupiter with its bright moons, and Saturn with its magnificent rings....

Cost: $4 per New Pond Farm member, $6 per non-member

New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
Telephone: (203) 938-2117
