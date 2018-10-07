Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fun House

Expect the unexpected at this Sharp Hill Antique

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photos by Jane Beiles

Joanna Buchanan describes her eponymous brand of home accessories and jewelry as “colorful, whimsical, and eclectic, with a large dose of glamour.” The same could be easily be said of the Sharp Hill home she shares with
her husband, Brad Pascarella, a business owner who oversees commercial construction in New York, and their children Georgina, ten, and Hugo, eight.

Buchanan’s eye for style comes as no surprise, given her peripatetic background. Born in the Philippines, she grew up in Hong Kong, and attended boarding school in England. Later, she studied fashion marketing and design at the University of Northumbria. “It was always about print, color, and pattern for me,” she says.  “I knew I wasn’t going to be John Galliano or Alexander McQueen. I gravitated more towards commercial design versus catwalk design.”

Just over four years ago, the family was living in a snug brownstone apartment in Manhattan. One day, upon arriving at a social event on Long Island, Hugo got out of the car, and, according to Joanna, “as he viewed the expanse of green grass his face lit up and he just started running.” Brad and Joanna exchanged looks and realized that it was time for a change. “We wanted more space, more green, and a more natural environment for the children,” she explains. “Life seemed to be accelerated in the city, and we wanted to slow the growing-up process down a bit, to let our kids just be kids.”

Brad’s parents live in Westport. His father is the superintendent of schools in Danbury, so it was natural for the couple to begin their house hunting close to family and in a town that “ticked off the good-school box.” Their search soon expanded to Weston and Easton, but none of the properties they saw felt right. While scrolling through listings online, Joanna was intrigued by the look of a stately1839 antique on Sharp Hill Road. “At that point we didn’t even know Wilton existed,” she admits. “And Brad didn’t like the idea of moving to a town he’d never heard of or to a house with only two bedrooms. But the minute we pulled into the driveway, without even looking inside the house, he said, “‘Well, I think this is it!’”

There’s a saying that in love there is a lid for every pot, and perhaps the same is true of real estate. To anyone else’s eyes, the house and landscaping were a disaster. “The garden was completely overgrown; there were weeds everywhere. It was a jungle,” says Joanna. And the interiors weren’t much better: Dark navy walls with navy carpets, and views of the property obscured by heavy window treatments all made a gloomy impression. Despite the many red flags, the couple saw potential and fell hard for the property.

“Everyone tried to talk us out of buying this house because it was such a wreck,” recalls Joanna. “Even the broker tried to talk us into buying a place in Weston, but there was no question that this was the one. We both knew immediately what it could be, and that it would be an amazing space for our family, in an amazing setting.”

The couple’s vision paid off. Once the dusty drapes came down, natural light flooded the interior. When the carpeting was lifted, gorgeous 18-inch original wood plank floors were revealed. All the walls and trim were painted white, and then select spaces were wallpapered with bright patterns. The living room has a modern orchid motif in white, green, and periwinkle against a pale lilac background, which coordinates beautifully with the colorful textiles (many of them designed by Joanna) and leaf green mantle of the fireplace.

A stairwell that leads upstairs is adorned in a wide stripe white and cobalt blue wallpaper. The old kitchen was ripped out and a new one was designed by Brad using Ikea cabinetry, black appliances, a black granite farm sink, Moroccan tile backsplash and gold-tone hardware.  The dining area features a vintage table base topped with an oval acrylic top and modern chairs creating an understated but sophisticated feel.

Flowing from the living room is a multi-purpose space with painted white floors, round wood table, Kelly green iron chairs, and a large white armoire. “We use this room for everything: dinner parties, brunches, business meetings, and special events like Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.” Adjacent to this area is what was once an attached greenhouse that has been repurposed as Joanna’s studio and design space. It now sparkles with bee-themed home accessories from her line—bejeweled napkin rings, beaded placemats, elegant ornaments, and an array of fun but elegant jewelry. Joanna started her business four years ago when the family relocated to Wilton. In addition to her website, her product line is now carried in shops around the world including Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Bloomingdales, and One Kings Lane.

Upstairs the advertised “two bedrooms” have morphed into four cozy ones. One room without a closet was made into a space for Georgina. A fourth room was carved out of a large closet and now has a loft bed for Hugo. None of the bedrooms have curtains so they are full of natural light during the day. At night, says Joanna, “I lie in bed and I can see the moon.”

An outdoor shed has been transformed into an art studio for Brad and a place for Hugo to practice his drumming.

In addition to being highly creative—Brad’s artwork hangs throughout the house—the couple is also very organized. They managed to get the entire house renovation completed in a mere three weeks.

“We talked about how we wanted the house to feel, and the kind of vibe we were going for. I wanted our home to feel optimistic and happy,” says Joanna. “We love the space and we use every inch of it. We also like to entertain a lot. Friends come up from the city and spend the day, or stay for a night. It just works for our family.”

 

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ten Minutes With a Code Breaker

Sally Fisher Sellars was instrumental in WWII

In Search of Exercise

Finding Grace and Strength After 50

Worry-Free Wanderlust

Modern Travel Agents Make a Comeback

Destination Westport

Exploring the other “W”

Pickle What?

How a game with a silly name––Pickleball––arrived in Wilton

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMMusic in Nature: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill opens its fall season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus -- 12 pro singers -- with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson.  Dr. Connell...

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

  On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Roads
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203 210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

Skywatch Reprise   On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner of Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags