Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Worry-Free Wanderlust

Modern Travel Agents Make a Comeback

By Jessica Grutkowski


A camel safari is among the exotic adventures that Judith White, president of Wilton Center Travel Ltd., and Weston's Elisa Brown of Passported, offer as travel agents.

Have you ever been burned booking a vacation online? I have. Years ago, my husband and I booked a trip to South Beach in Miami through an online travel website. The whole process took about ten minutes and cost almost an entire paycheck.

We quickly discovered our supposedly quiet hotel was situated above a loud bar that stayed open until four AM. Our room had stained pillowcases and a bathroom rife with mold. Looking back, it’s crazy to think how casually we planned something that was so important to us.

Since then, online travel resources have certainly improved, but the reality is, there’s still tons of misinformation on the Internet. From Photoshopped images, to subjective user reviews, it’s difficult to know who is telling the truth.

That’s why people are turning to experts like Judith White, president of Wilton Center Travel Ltd. (wiltontravel.com) to get the inside scoop before booking their next trip. Her travel company celebrates 40 years in business this year and remains the go-to place for domestic and international travel consulting services in town.

White, a past president of the CT Chapter of the American Society of Travel Agents, knows our town well. She was the first female member of the Wilton Rotary Club and the founding president of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

A Registered Nurse and a CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist) White never planned a career in travel. Working in France and later as a nurse at an athletic camp in the Alps, she became fluent in French and passionate about travel. After returning to the U.S., White serendipitously met and married a man who shared her love for adventure. He landed a job with the now-defunct Pan American World Airways, and together they lived in Lisbon, Berlin, Sydney, and The Bahamas, before settling in Wilton.

Her favorite destinations? Africa and the Galapagos Islands. “You come home a changed person,” she explains. “Almost every aspect will affect you—their geographical beauty, the special people who live there, and the incredible wildlife.”

The most important thing to know when planning a trip is that in nine out of ten cases you will benefit from consulting a travel agent at absolutely no cost to you. These days, travel agents are paid by hotels, cruise lines, and tour operators. Rather than charge a flat fee, most agents bill clients for certain concierge levels of service: booking airline tickets, an itinerary of daily activities, or restaurant reservations. “The major exception is airline tickets,” notes White. With the rise of Internet booking services, in large part imposed by airlines, travel agencies were forced to implement service charges. 

“Anyone can book a hotel online,” explains Elisa Brown, a Weston mother of three and a luxury travel expert for Passported, a female-run boutique agency based in Tribeca. “Where we add value is through ‘destination insight,’ and our access to insider perks such as food, beverage, and spa credits.”

“You might not be able to get a reservation at the hottest new hotel or restaurant, but there’s a good chance I can make it happen,” says Brown. “I don’t give up easily.”

But before you get to the fun stuff, expect your agent to ask a series of questions about time frame, hotels you’ve enjoyed, destinations that were a win-win for the entire family, vacations you loved (or didn’t —and why), and most importantly, your budget. If you’re planning on traveling to Disney World, that’s a whole different beast, but one that you should definitely leave to a travel agent—trust me.

While you might have a specific month or week in mind for your vacation, an agent can advise you on the best time to travel to a certain destination. If you can be flexible, you might save money and avoid crowds.

Agents like Brown are constantly traveling to educate themselves and gather new information for their clients. Her Instagram feed (@ElisaBrownTravel) would make anyone envious. Already in 2018, she’s “glamped” in the Moroccan Desert, island hopped via helicopter in Greece, Vespa’d through Rome, and enjoyed a food and wine road trip through Tuscany. It’s easy to see why outsiders might think it’s all fun and games, but it’s definitely a full-time job.

“I’m passionate about my work and wouldn’t trade it for anything,” declares Brown.

So next time the urge hits to get away for a weekend in Montreal, a week in Gstaad, or a month in the Maldives, consider utilizing the services of a local travel expert.

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Fun House

Expect the unexpected at this Sharp Hill Antique

Ten Minutes With a Code Breaker

Sally Fisher Sellars was instrumental in WWII

In Search of Exercise

Finding Grace and Strength After 50

Destination Westport

Exploring the other “W”

Pickle What?

How a game with a silly name––Pickleball––arrived in Wilton

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMMusic in Nature: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill opens its fall season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus -- 12 pro singers -- with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson.  Dr. Connell...

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

  On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Roads
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203 210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

Skywatch Reprise   On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner of Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags