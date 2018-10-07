Edit ModuleShow Tags
Pickle What?

How a game with a silly name––Pickleball––arrived in Wilton

By Susan Maurer


Pickleball, the low-impact, high fun sport that can be played by all ages, is fast becoming a popular pursuit in Wilton.

Photo by Stan Godlewski

As a kid did you ever make up a game? You’re standing on a field with some friends, kicking the dirt on a summer afternoon and wondering what could make the day less boring. And then you see a piece of wood. Someone says, “Hey, that piece of wood looks cool. Let’s make up a game. Here are the rules. These are the number of pieces of wood that are needed for the game.” And as the ideas start to fly your new pickup game is born, and you play all summer, enjoying hours of fun each day.

You could say that Pickleball started that way, only the kids were adults. Three dads in 1965 (Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum) were hanging out on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle. They were looking for an activity that families and friends could participate in, so they found a whiffle ball and made some paddles out of wood, and started making up rules for a game, deciding on “Pickleball” for a name. Common belief is that the name was in honor of Pritchard’s family cocker spaniel, Pickles, who loved to chase stray balls. However, Pritchard’s daughter stated in an interview that they were really “just looking for a nutty name.” But by the time some journalists tried to debunk the myth, the Official Pickleball Handbook had already been printed so they just left the original story alone.

Now, 53 years later, Pickleball is not just a game, it’s a sport that has spread quickly in the U.S. from west to east, arriving in Wilton in the summer of 2017. Mike Kazlauskas, Camp and Sports Director at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA in Wilton, recalls how Kim Becker, a Pickleball enthusiast, introduced him to a one-stop shop called Pickleball Central, which supplied anything the YMCA might need to set up a game. Kazlauskas hadn’t heard about Pickleball yet, so he spent time online, watching videos and collecting information. Once he was hooked, he ordered the supplies, painted some lines in the gym to form three courts, and Pickleball was off and running. The Y’s advertisements and emails piqued curiosity and attracted a few willing participants. And now, after a year, the Y has three full courts running during the allotted play time, with 30 enthusiastic players.

If you are not familiar with Pickleball, you might imagine a bunch of 70-plus people shuffling about a small court and using a ball that makes a hollow chink! when it is lobbed over the net and hits the floor. However, it’s anything but that. Kazlauskas, who is 27, recalled his first experience with a seasoned 75-year-old player. “He told me that I might want to move back a bit, to protect myself, and I thought, from what? A whiffle ball? Shortly after that a ball whipped by me.” Since then, Sports Director heeds his senior partners’ instructions, noting, “Age had nothing to do with this sport.” On another occasion some 12 to 15 year olds had wanted to use the gym but a Pickleball game was in session. Instead of turning them away, Kazlauskas invited them to play, adding, “They had a blast.” And that is what’s great about Pickleball: Generational divides seem to fade away. A twenty-something coach can compete with a septuagenarian  and entice a 15 year old to give it a try. “Plus,” Kazlauskas  adds, “you can meet some really great people, have fun, and make new friends.”

As for town plans, Wilton recreation director Steve Pierce explains that the Wilton is exploring the addition of some dedicated courts and is currently working on the funding. “For now, we’re offering some tennis courts at Middlebrook School—at which lighter lines have been drawn to indicate the smaller-sized court—and there is also one court at the Comstock Community Center.” Having tried his hand at Pickleball, Pierce adds, “This is a life sport, and a fast-growing one, plus it’s a good workout, especially as our population ages. So we are trying to solve this for Wilton and address this as it picks up speed.”

Who knows if Pickleball would have ever become anything if we weren’t all just kids at heart? Left to our imaginations, a few empty summertime hours and with an openness to always be childlike we can create fun social connections that take on a life of their own. Like Pickleball, a small pickup game with a nutty name can go from a simple way to pass the time, to a full-fledged movement.

PICKEBALL 101

  •   Players are welcome at the Wilton YMCA on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:15 pm to 3 pm.
  •   As a member of the YMCA, Pickleball is free. But it’s still affordable to walk-ins at only $10 a play and is free to first-time players.
  •   Paddles and balls are available for all players.
  •   Clothing is similar to tennis: comfortable wear, and sneakers with side support.
  •   The Kitchen: is the non-volley zone, adjacent to the net. The term was originally used in the game of Shuffleboard.
  •   Dinking: is a soft shot that is intended to arc over the net and land within your opponent’s non-volley zone.
  •   Serving: serving in Pickleball must always be underhand (which is harder than it sounds).
  •   It’s estimated there will be three million Pickleball players in the U.S. this year; that number has grown 385 percent since 2010.
  •   Check out wiltonymca.org for more information, or call 203-762-8384. Ask to speak to Charisse, the member service coordinator  who is a true Pickleball lover.
  •   You can also call Wilton Parks & Recreation to get more information about where and when courts are available: 203-834-6234.

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMMusic in Nature: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill opens its fall season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus -- 12 pro singers -- with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson.  Dr. Connell...

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

  On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Roads
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203 210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
