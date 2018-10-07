Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Destination Westport

Exploring the other “W”

By Margaret May


Photo by David Adam Realty

Wilton is a vibrant town with lots to see, do, and buy. But sometimes, it’s fun to explore neighboring towns to get a fresh perspective and try new experiences. Welcome to a mini-guide to Westport.

SHOP

Anthropologie & Co. at Bedford Square: Oh, Anthropologie, you never disappoint. If you need a gift in a pinch, this store is your one-stop shop for feminine, fun, and boho clothing, shoes, accessories, and home décor. anthropologie.com

Backspace Westport You probably know at least one person who A) loves to writes or B) hates computers. For said individual, the perfect gift does exist: a vintage typewriter. Stop by Backspace Westport to purchase a distraction-free writing machine. The store also rents out typewriters for 30- or 60-minute increments. backspacewestport.com

Dovecote A curated shop full of throws, trinkets, and objects of design just waiting to catch your eye. Peruse and purchase one-of-a-kind presents for everyone on your gift-list. dovecote-westport.com

Pink Lemon Blue Lime On the hunt for some stylish threads for your little one? Take a peek inside Pink Lemon Blue Lime––you’re guaranteed to find whimsical and age-appropriate apparel for every occasion. pinklemonbluelime.com

Ski and Sport of Westport From winter sporting equipment to unique clothing and outdoor accessories, this is the place to go before you head out in the cold or hit the slopes. skiandsport.net

Splash of Pink Although it’s gray and bleak outside that doesn’t mean your gifts need to be dull. Visit Splash of Pink to give seek out color, pattern, and prep. splashofpink.com.

The Flat Inside this store (that feels more like a friend’s swanky home), you’ll come across all things furniture, art, and accessory-related. theflatwestport.com

Terrain Most people know terrain for gardening tools and outdoor décor but they also sell a wide range of home accessories such as serving platters and candles as well as jewelry and other hand-picked items. Bonus: you can shop and dine here. Adjacent to the store is Terrain Garden Café which serves up a seasonal menu and a wonderful brunch. shopterrain.com

EAT

Bartaco Westport Although their outdoor dining may not be an option in colder weather, the inside is sure to remind you of warmer times. Visit this waterfront eatery for a zesty meal (which is mostly gluten-free) or hang at their bar for happy hour and enjoy a sip. bartaco.com

Jesup Hall From the same owner as The Whelk and Kawa Ni comes this inventive farm-to-table restaurant, providing a deliciously fresh dining experience. jesuphallwestport.com

Kawa Ni Creative Japanese and Pan-Asian digs offering upscale pub style plates, cocktails, and noodles. This warm restaurant is the perfect spot to grab lunch or dinner and down a sake bomb to warm up your insides. kawaniwestport.com

OKO Chief Brian Lewis, also the owner of The Cottage, flies in fish from Tsukiji fish market in Japan to bring you exquisite sashimi and sushi. Also on the menu, you’ll find small plates made from local ingredients using Japanese techniques––like Okonomiyaki, the savory pancake that gave the restaurant its name. okokitchen.com

Rothbard Ale & Larder This European Gastropub serves up drinks, lunch, dinner, and bar snacks inspired by those from Central Europe. Nothing like a bratwurst or some schnitzel to fill your belly on a cold day. rothbardct.com

The Cottage Enjoy a meal influenced by the farmers and growers of CT. Whether it’s brunch or dinner, each plate is seasonal and prepared with an American flare and a wide variety of global techniques. thecottagewestport.com

The Granola Bar The perfect breakfast, brunch, or lunch spot to eat-in or take-out sandwiches, soups, salads, and to-go snacks––especially if you eat gluten-free or paleo. Let’s face it: shopping can wear you out and sometimes only a maple cinnamon latte and an almond chocolate chunk cookie can revive you. thegranolabarct.com

The Whelk In the mood for seafood? Visit The Whelk: an upscale sustainable seafood restaurant with a raw bar and serving dishes from land and sea. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, they offer “Dinner with Friends” for a party of eight or more to eat four family-style courses made up of meat and sides. thewelkwestport.com

DO

A Night at the Ballet  For the past 36 years, Westport’s Academy of Dance has performed The Nutcracker, a beloved holiday classic. westportdance.com

Outdoor Skating Grab a pal or your kids, snag your skate rentals, and take a spin around Westport’s own outdoor rink at Westport PAL Rink at Longshore. wpalrink.com

See a Show  Order tickets to see Mona Golabek, a Grammy-nominated pianist and storyteller, in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, adapted and directed by Hershey Felder and based on the book The Children of Willesden Lane by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen. The show runs from December 5-22. westportplayhouse.org

 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Fun House

Expect the unexpected at this Sharp Hill Antique

Ten Minutes With a Code Breaker

Sally Fisher Sellars was instrumental in WWII

In Search of Exercise

Finding Grace and Strength After 50

Worry-Free Wanderlust

Modern Travel Agents Make a Comeback

Pickle What?

How a game with a silly name––Pickleball––arrived in Wilton

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMMusic in Nature: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill opens its fall season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus -- 12 pro singers -- with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson.  Dr. Connell...

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

  On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Roads
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203 210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

Skywatch Reprise   On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner of Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags