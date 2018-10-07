Destination Westport

Exploring the other “W”

By Margaret May

Photo by David Adam Realty

Wilton is a vibrant town with lots to see, do, and buy. But sometimes, it’s fun to explore neighboring towns to get a fresh perspective and try new experiences. Welcome to a mini-guide to Westport.

SHOP

Anthropologie & Co. at Bedford Square: Oh, Anthropologie, you never disappoint. If you need a gift in a pinch, this store is your one-stop shop for feminine, fun, and boho clothing, shoes, accessories, and home décor. anthropologie.com

Backspace Westport You probably know at least one person who A) loves to writes or B) hates computers. For said individual, the perfect gift does exist: a vintage typewriter. Stop by Backspace Westport to purchase a distraction-free writing machine. The store also rents out typewriters for 30- or 60-minute increments. backspacewestport.com

Dovecote A curated shop full of throws, trinkets, and objects of design just waiting to catch your eye. Peruse and purchase one-of-a-kind presents for everyone on your gift-list. dovecote-westport.com

Pink Lemon Blue Lime On the hunt for some stylish threads for your little one? Take a peek inside Pink Lemon Blue Lime––you’re guaranteed to find whimsical and age-appropriate apparel for every occasion. pinklemonbluelime.com

Ski and Sport of Westport From winter sporting equipment to unique clothing and outdoor accessories, this is the place to go before you head out in the cold or hit the slopes. skiandsport.net

Splash of Pink Although it’s gray and bleak outside that doesn’t mean your gifts need to be dull. Visit Splash of Pink to give seek out color, pattern, and prep. splashofpink.com .

The Flat Inside this store (that feels more like a friend’s swanky home), you’ll come across all things furniture, art, and accessory-related. theflatwestport.com

Terrain Most people know terrain for gardening tools and outdoor décor but they also sell a wide range of home accessories such as serving platters and candles as well as jewelry and other hand-picked items. Bonus: you can shop and dine here. Adjacent to the store is Terrain Garden Café which serves up a seasonal menu and a wonderful brunch. shopterrain.com

EAT

Bartaco Westport Although their outdoor dining may not be an option in colder weather, the inside is sure to remind you of warmer times. Visit this waterfront eatery for a zesty meal (which is mostly gluten-free) or hang at their bar for happy hour and enjoy a sip. bartaco.com

Jesup Hall From the same owner as The Whelk and Kawa Ni comes this inventive farm-to-table restaurant, providing a deliciously fresh dining experience. jesuphallwestport.com

Kawa Ni Creative Japanese and Pan-Asian digs offering upscale pub style plates, cocktails, and noodles. This warm restaurant is the perfect spot to grab lunch or dinner and down a sake bomb to warm up your insides. kawaniwestport.com

OKO Chief Brian Lewis, also the owner of The Cottage, flies in fish from Tsukiji fish market in Japan to bring you exquisite sashimi and sushi. Also on the menu, you’ll find small plates made from local ingredients using Japanese techniques––like Okonomiyaki, the savory pancake that gave the restaurant its name. okokitchen.com

Rothbard Ale & Larder This European Gastropub serves up drinks, lunch, dinner, and bar snacks inspired by those from Central Europe. Nothing like a bratwurst or some schnitzel to fill your belly on a cold day. rothbardct.com

The Cottage Enjoy a meal influenced by the farmers and growers of CT. Whether it’s brunch or dinner, each plate is seasonal and prepared with an American flare and a wide variety of global techniques. thecottagewestport.com

The Granola Bar The perfect breakfast, brunch, or lunch spot to eat-in or take-out sandwiches, soups, salads, and to-go snacks––especially if you eat gluten-free or paleo. Let’s face it: shopping can wear you out and sometimes only a maple cinnamon latte and an almond chocolate chunk cookie can revive you. thegranolabarct.com

The Whelk In the mood for seafood? Visit The Whelk: an upscale sustainable seafood restaurant with a raw bar and serving dishes from land and sea. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, they offer “Dinner with Friends” for a party of eight or more to eat four family-style courses made up of meat and sides. thewelkwestport.com

DO

A Night at the Ballet For the past 36 years, Westport’s Academy of Dance has performed The Nutcracker, a beloved holiday classic. westportdance.com

Outdoor Skating Grab a pal or your kids, snag your skate rentals, and take a spin around Westport’s own outdoor rink at Westport PAL Rink at Longshore. wpalrink.com