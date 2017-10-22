Wilton Reads

Nov 8

By Bill Harris

This fall marks the 12th annual year of Wilton Reads , a program designed to promote differing perspectives and discussion. This year’s selection Waiting for Snow in Havana by Carlos Eire is based on the true story of a young boy growing up in Cuba whose life is dramatically changed when he becomes one of 14,000 unaccompanied children air-lifted out of Cuba during the communist revolution.

Exiled from his family, country, and former life, Eire was relocated to Miami, where he was shuttled between foster homes before finally being reunited years later with his mother in Chicago. He went on to earn his Ph.D. at Yale University, where he is now a professor of history and religion.

The library program includes an array of themed events that relate to the book’s content, including readings, discussions, photographic and art displays, a screening of the documentary Cubamerican (November 4). Wilton Reads culminates with a special Author Visit talk with Dr. Eire on November 8 at 7 pm. He will also be honored with the Grodin Family Fine Writers Award for outstanding writing.

Two hundred copies of Waiting for Snow in Havana have already been distributed free of charge, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. The library also has copies of the book in eBook, eAudiobook, CD, and Spanish-language formats for borrowing. www.wiltonlibrary.org