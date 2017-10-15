Edit ModuleShow Tags
Wilton Out & About - Nov/Dec




10.28 Grammy Award-winning Tony Bennett (aka “Tony Benefit”) will perform some of his signature songs at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s annual fall gala to be held at the Hyatt in Old Greenwich. Bennett will be joined by event host, TV, stage, and film actor James Naughton. themmrf.org/fallgala

10.28 & 10.29 AquaScarium Halloween Prowl––There's no trick about this treat as the The Maritime Aquarium transforms into the AquaScarium, with an admission discount for kids in costume, face painting, special activities and lots of safe (non-scary) family fun! 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. FREE admission for children in costume when accompanied by a paying adult.

Sea Turtle Nursery––Also, The Maritime Aquarium will be nurturing a rescued baby loggerhead sea turtle through its first year of life in a raise-to- release program. “These young turtles are rescued, then raised for a year at loan institutions, such as The Maritime Aquarium, before being returned to North Carolina the following autumn for release into the Gulf Stream,” explains Dave Sigworth. Each hatchling could reach as much as 400 pounds one day. maritimeaquarium.org

11.3 The Capitol Steps, a popular DC-based comedy troupe, returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse  with “Orange Is the New Barack.” They claim, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable. Neither side is safe from the group that puts the ‘mock’ in democracy!” Nov 3 @ 7:30 pm.

11.4 Caramoor Goes Jazzy––Caramoor presents events in collaboration with the Jazz at Lincoln Center program. This fall, Canadian singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg will play excerpts from her album Bria, which won “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year” at the 2017 Juno music awards. Called “the shining hope of hot jazz” by the New York Times! 

On going Movie Makeover––Catch a flick at the Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate Regent 8 and Ultimate Royale 6 in Norwalk and experience “Ultimate Comfort.” Newly renovated theaters offer luxurious perks like recliner seating, full bar service, and casual restaurant fare offering a wide array of food options. bowtiecinemas.com

11.10 Love France? Head to the Saugatuck Congregational Church in Westport  for “A Journey Through France,” presented by photographer and explorer David Roberts. A retired corporate executive, Roberts loves to travel. He first visited France as a teenager, when he drove an old car from his native Scotland though France to Italy, and back. Since then, he has returned to France many times and taken thousands of photographs in Normandy, Champagne, Burgundy, the Loire Valley, Provence, the French Alps, and Paris, Sponsored by the Appalachian Mountain Club.

11.3 - 11.5 50 Artisans––Mark your calendars for the 32nd annual American Artisan Show to be held at the Wilton Historical Society. Fifty artisans from across the country will showcase their work, including rugs, painted floor cloths, baskets, scrimshaw, folk art, pottery, quilts, Windsor chairs, and fine jewelry. Preview Party Nov 3.  All day Nov 4 and 5   wiltonhistorical.org

Thru 1.7.18 C’est Bon––In the Limelight is a new exhibition at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich,featuring 100 drawings, prints, and posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The show examines the relationship between portraiture, caricature, and the rise of the cult of celebrity in the late 19th century, while focusing on the artist’s portraits of entertainers who became icons of the Parisian nightlife. brucemuseum.org

 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Real Estate - On the Market

October 2017

Today
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Reads: Back into the Heart of Cuba with Daryl Hawk

Thursday, Oct. 26   Wilton Reads: Back into the Heart of Cuba with Daryl Hawk, 7 – 8:30 p.m. In the spring of 2016 and again in 2017 explorer and international documentary photographer Daryl...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMEarth, Wind, Water, & Fire- A Daylong Nature Retreat

Join Redding neighbor and psychologist Ann Reeves in slowing down for a early fall’s day to deepen your awareness of the beauty and healing gifts of the natural world. We will explore each...

Cost: $100 per person

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMShred Day

October 28, 2017 – 9 am to noon Wilton Meadows Rehabilitation & Health Care Center $15 per banker’s box   Proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association

Where:
439 Danbury Road
Route 7
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203.834.0199

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
