Wilton Out & About - Nov/Dec

10.28 Grammy Award-winning Tony Bennett (aka “Tony Benefit”) will perform some of his signature songs at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation’s annual fall gala to be held at the Hyatt in Old Greenwich. Bennett will be joined by event host, TV, stage, and film actor James Naughton. themmrf.org/fallgala

10.28 & 10.29 AquaScarium Halloween Prowl––There's no trick about this treat as the The Maritime Aquarium transforms into the AquaScarium , with an admission discount for kids in costume, face painting, special activities and lots of safe (non-scary) family fun! 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. FREE admission for children in costume when accompanied by a paying adult.

Sea Turtle Nursery ––Also, The Maritime Aquarium will be nurturing a rescued baby loggerhead sea turtle through its first year of life in a raise-to- release program. “These young turtles are rescued, then raised for a year at loan institutions, such as The Maritime Aquarium, before being returned to North Carolina the following autumn for release into the Gulf Stream,” explains Dave Sigworth. Each hatchling could reach as much as 400 pounds one day. maritimeaquarium.org

11.3 The Capitol Steps, a popular DC-based comedy troupe, returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse with “Orange Is the New Barack.” They claim, “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable. Neither side is safe from the group that puts the ‘mock’ in democracy!” Nov 3 @ 7:30 pm.

11.4 Caramoor Goes Jazzy––Caramoor presents events in collaboration with the Jazz at Lincoln Center program. This fall, Canadian singer, trumpeter, and songwriter Bria Skonberg will play excerpts from her album Bria, which won “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year” at the 2017 Juno music awards. Called “the shining hope of hot jazz” by the New York Times!

On going Movie Makeover––Catch a flick at the Bow Tie Cinemas Ultimate Regent 8 and Ultimate Royale 6 in Norwalk and experience “Ultimate Comfort.” Newly renovated theaters offer luxurious perks like recliner seating, full bar service, and casual restaurant fare offering a wide array of food options. bowtiecinemas.com

11.10 Love France? Head to the Saugatuck Congregational Church in Westport for “A Journey Through France,” presented by photographer and explorer David Roberts. A retired corporate executive, Roberts loves to travel. He first visited France as a teenager, when he drove an old car from his native Scotland though France to Italy, and back. Since then, he has returned to France many times and taken thousands of photographs in Normandy, Champagne, Burgundy, the Loire Valley, Provence, the French Alps, and Paris, Sponsored by the Appalachian Mountain Club.

11.3 - 11.5 50 Artisans––Mark your calendars for the 32nd annual American Artisan Show to be held at the Wilton Historical Society. Fifty artisans from across the country will showcase their work, including rugs, painted floor cloths, baskets, scrimshaw, folk art, pottery, quilts, Windsor chairs, and fine jewelry. Preview Party Nov 3. All day Nov 4 and 5 wiltonhistorical.org