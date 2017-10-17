Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Pet-Centric

People in Wilton love their dogs and cats!




Dogs dream like people. Cats purr at the same frequency of a baby’s cry. Dogs can understand up to 250 words and gestures. Cats sleep for 70 percent of their lives. Dogs can count up to five. Cats have twice as many neurons as dogs and have better long-term memories. Three dogs survived the sinking of the Titanic—two Pomeranians and one Pekingese. A group of cats is called a “Clowder.” Both Dogs and cats can see in color.

There are 88 million pet cats in the U.S.  and 74 million pet dogs.

Soleil and Roxy

“Nine-year-old Boston terrier Soleil is a frisbee-obsessed face-licker, a 28-pound dog with a 78-pound-dog attitude. Her favortie food is homemade forsty paws, her favorite toy is a chuckit risbe, and she sleeps on my pillow and snores.”—Renée Fortin

“Three-year-old Roxy is a very energetic German shepherd and absolutely loves her family. Did I mention her energy? She loves turkey and tennis balls and is happiest when playing in the yard with my kids or just “protecting” them.  —Amy Capalbo

Cubby (on the cover)

“We’ve had Cubby, a bichon-Yorkie mix, since he was eight weeks old. We are back in Wilton for medical treatment for my husband, Cubby’s dad. Cubby is a tremendous source of comfort during this stressful time.” —Janice Turkish

Big Jerry and Maddie

“Maddie and Big Jerry are rescues from New Jersey. Big Jerry came with the name and we just couldn’t resist keeping it. Maddie couldn’t be sweeter and is a bit mischievous. When we hear something crash in the house, we assume that it’s Maddie knocking something over on purpose. Big Jerry is sweet too, but the opposite of graceful. He makes a huge ‘thud’ when he jumps down off of a table. They are great pals and they adore our dogs.” —Christine Baer

Jessie and Myles

Jessie, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, spends hours roaming our property and scaring off every deer, bird, squirrel, and chipmunk. She loves to sleep in our bed spooning either myself or my husband—she truly thinks she is human. Myles, a black Labrador, is happy and loving. He’ll retrieve any type of ball thrown for him. He also likes to steal stuffed toys from the kid’s rooms, rip them open, and pull out the fluff.  —Kristen Pierson

Kody

(Photo to come)

“Kody is a rescue pup from Georgia. He loves hanging out with his puppy pal, Zuke, and playing tug-o-war with a giant rope toy. He is also our first ever family dog. Our friends tease us because we waited until both of our kids left for college to to finally get a pet--—he’s our empty-nest pup!  My father-in-law pointed Kody out and said, ‘Look at this one! He’s a winner.’ He was right.”—Ginette Courtney

Mimi 

I found Mimi on petfinder.com after my Chinese Crested, Cheeky, went to the big dog bed in the sky. Ironically, Mimi abhors clothing, which she needs in the winter because she is hairless. As soon as she sees her sweater, she skulks away and after I take it off, she thrashes it like she wants to kill it! Wherever I am, that’s where she wants to be. She also loves to go for a car ride and feel the breeze in her hair.  —Andrea Dener

Thor

“Living with 20-pound Thor is the equivalent of living in a Garfield comic strip. He loves napping and getting his neck scratched. His pet peeve is his human mother not getting up early enough to feed him his breakfast. When it comes to food, eating anything anyone else is eating is good enough for him.”  —Maggie Dobbins

Penny 

“Penny is an eight-year-old dachshund who is true to the traits of her breed: she is curious, tenacious, courageous, and always under foot. Penny cleverly finds the best vantage point to be a part of any activity. Here, she supervises the wipe down of Dad’s kayak following a paddle in the waters off Nantucket.”  —Karin Venditti

Annie 

“Annie is a yellow Labrador with super soft ears. She’ll chase just about anything, including her own tail. She enjoys a good belly rub, likes waiting for school buses, and often invents her own chew toys. Her favorite things include scrambled eggs, stuffed animals that squeak, and the other funny-looking dog in the house that everyone calls ‘No Kitty’!”  —Amy Bernard

Abbey, Polly and Pookie

"Pookie (far right) is an 11-year-old American Kennel Club beagle. A few years ago, when a New Jeresy cosmetic lab went bankrupt, 120 beagles who had been kept in cages for product testing needed homes. We couldn't help them all, but we could adopt one. Because Abbey had been raised in a cage she wasn't housebroken or leash trained, but Pookie stepped up to help show her the ropes. Polly is a dumpster dog who captured our hearts wile we were visiting our son in North Carolina She's a great addition to our beagle family." — Eileen Ferrow

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ten Minutes with Mike Hess

A North American Bridge Champion

Barnstorming

A couple's new take on an old barn

How We Met: A Missed Connection

Leads to Lasting Love

Baking Secret

SoNo Baking Company & Café is an artisanal bakery with the warmth of a neighborhood coffee house and eatery

A Visit to Help U

College Prep, Step by Step

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalk to End Lupus Now - CT Norwalk

Sunday, October 15th Calf Pasture Beach Calf Pasture Beach Road Norwalk, CT 06851 Check-in: 3:00 pm Walk Begins: 4:00 pm Route Length: 3 miles The Lupus Foundation of America's...

Cost: Free but registration is appreciated. $100 incentive level for t-shirt

Where:
Calf Pasture Beach
Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMThe Power of Song: Music on the Hill Festival Chorus Concert

Music on the Hill opens its fall concert season with the Festival Chorus performing "The Power of Song" with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. An uplifting...

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students, free.

Where:
Unitarian Church in Westport
10 Lyons Plains Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 9:00 AMSilverSource Autmn Breakfast

Click here to attend the 3rd Annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast when investors and innovators will explore how exciting advances in technology will improve our lives. Now more than ever,...

Cost: starting at $75

Where:
Crowne Plaza Stamford Hotel
2701 Summer St.
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-273-2218
Contact Name: Laura Roberts
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMPortfolio Review Day

Jump start the art school application process! Present your portfolio to admissions representatives from leading colleges and universities at The Aldrich. Whether you are ready to apply, or are...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:15 AMAuthor Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home

Tuesday, Oct. 17   Author Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Author Denise Kiernan visits...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home

Tuesday, Oct. 17   Author Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Author Denise Kiernan visits...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM1st Bridal Vendors Networking Event for 2017

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm,  Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will hold their first networking event for the Fairfield County bridal vendor community at Bespoke...

Cost: $10 in advance and $15 at the door

Where:
Bespoke Designs
5A Sconset Square
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203-864-5084
Contact Name: Gayle Szuchman

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMStar 99.9 Pinktober's Bosom Ball

Join all of your favorite Star personalities for Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Bosom Ball Friday, October 20 at The Westport...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Westport Inn
1595 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWalk in the Woods: the Wonder of Worms

New Canaan Country School will host an event specifically designed for young explorers (ages 4-6) and their parents, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Wonder of Worms will...

Cost: no charge

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Rd
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMHistoric Bus Tour in Celebration of Redding’s 250th Anniversary

Come join local author and historian, Dan Cruson, for a bus tour of Redding that highlights many historic locations that were featured in Mark Twain Library’s town-wide-read of “My...

Cost: $25 per New Pond Farm member, $30 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMInnovation Day

Saturday, Oct. 21   Innovation Day, 1 – 5 p.m. Discover, Dabble, Do-It-Yourself at Wilton Library’s annual Innovation Day! Join us for a festival of making, creating and demonstrating....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags