Pet-Centric

People in Wilton love their dogs and cats!

Dogs dream like people. Cats purr at the same frequency of a baby’s cry. Dogs can understand up to 250 words and gestures. Cats sleep for 70 percent of their lives. Dogs can count up to five. Cats have twice as many neurons as dogs and have better long-term memories. Three dogs survived the sinking of the Titanic—two Pomeranians and one Pekingese. A group of cats is called a “Clowder.” Both Dogs and cats can see in color.

There are 88 million pet cats in the U.S. and 74 million pet dogs.

Soleil and Roxy

“Nine-year-old Boston terrier Soleil is a frisbee-obsessed face-licker, a 28-pound dog with a 78-pound-dog attitude. Her favortie food is homemade forsty paws, her favorite toy is a chuckit risbe, and she sleeps on my pillow and snores.”—Renée Fortin

“Three-year-old Roxy is a very energetic German shepherd and absolutely loves her family. Did I mention her energy? She loves turkey and tennis balls and is happiest when playing in the yard with my kids or just “protecting” them. —Amy Capalbo

Cubby (on the cover)

“We’ve had Cubby, a bichon-Yorkie mix, since he was eight weeks old. We are back in Wilton for medical treatment for my husband, Cubby’s dad. Cubby is a tremendous source of comfort during this stressful time.” —Janice Turkish

Big Jerry and Maddie

“Maddie and Big Jerry are rescues from New Jersey. Big Jerry came with the name and we just couldn’t resist keeping it. Maddie couldn’t be sweeter and is a bit mischievous. When we hear something crash in the house, we assume that it’s Maddie knocking something over on purpose. Big Jerry is sweet too, but the opposite of graceful. He makes a huge ‘thud’ when he jumps down off of a table. They are great pals and they adore our dogs.” —Christine Baer

Jessie and Myles

Jessie, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, spends hours roaming our property and scaring off every deer, bird, squirrel, and chipmunk. She loves to sleep in our bed spooning either myself or my husband—she truly thinks she is human. Myles, a black Labrador, is happy and loving. He’ll retrieve any type of ball thrown for him. He also likes to steal stuffed toys from the kid’s rooms, rip them open, and pull out the fluff. —Kristen Pierson

Kody

(Photo to come)

“Kody is a rescue pup from Georgia. He loves hanging out with his puppy pal, Zuke, and playing tug-o-war with a giant rope toy. He is also our first ever family dog. Our friends tease us because we waited until both of our kids left for college to to finally get a pet--—he’s our empty-nest pup! My father-in-law pointed Kody out and said, ‘Look at this one! He’s a winner.’ He was right.”—Ginette Courtney

Mimi

I found Mimi on petfinder.com after my Chinese Crested, Cheeky, went to the big dog bed in the sky. Ironically, Mimi abhors clothing, which she needs in the winter because she is hairless. As soon as she sees her sweater, she skulks away and after I take it off, she thrashes it like she wants to kill it! Wherever I am, that’s where she wants to be. She also loves to go for a car ride and feel the breeze in her hair. —Andrea Dener

Thor

“Living with 20-pound Thor is the equivalent of living in a Garfield comic strip. He loves napping and getting his neck scratched. His pet peeve is his human mother not getting up early enough to feed him his breakfast. When it comes to food, eating anything anyone else is eating is good enough for him.” —Maggie Dobbins

Penny

“Penny is an eight-year-old dachshund who is true to the traits of her breed: she is curious, tenacious, courageous, and always under foot. Penny cleverly finds the best vantage point to be a part of any activity. Here, she supervises the wipe down of Dad’s kayak following a paddle in the waters off Nantucket.” —Karin Venditti

Annie

“Annie is a yellow Labrador with super soft ears. She’ll chase just about anything, including her own tail. She enjoys a good belly rub, likes waiting for school buses, and often invents her own chew toys. Her favorite things include scrambled eggs, stuffed animals that squeak, and the other funny-looking dog in the house that everyone calls ‘No Kitty’!” —Amy Bernard

Abbey, Polly and Pookie

"Pookie (far right) is an 11-year-old American Kennel Club beagle. A few years ago, when a New Jeresy cosmetic lab went bankrupt, 120 beagles who had been kept in cages for product testing needed homes. We couldn't help them all, but we could adopt one. Because Abbey had been raised in a cage she wasn't housebroken or leash trained, but Pookie stepped up to help show her the ropes. Polly is a dumpster dog who captured our hearts wile we were visiting our son in North Carolina She's a great addition to our beagle family." — Eileen Ferrow