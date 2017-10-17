Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

How We Met: A Missed Connection

Leads to Lasting Love

By Bill Harris


All great couples are “meant to be,” but few seem as perfectly suited as Hal and Judy Higby. This long-time Wilton power duo are evenly matched in intellect and interests, and both are passionate about social causes. Add a healthy zest for life, along with a wicked sense of humor and it’s easy to understand why they’re a good fit.

However, the couple’s path to happily-ever-after had an inauspicious beginning. In 1969 Hal, a former medic attached to the 101st Airborne Division, had recently returned to college after serving in Vietnam. His Hamilton College roommate, Eric, set Hal up on a blind date with Judy, a senior at Briarcliff College. Just before the date, while working at his part-time night job loading stacks of the Buffalo Courier Express into honor boxes around the city, Hal smashed up one of his fingers.

He tried to ignore the injury, but by the following morning his finger had swelled to cartoon-size proportions, and he had no choice but to head to the hospital where he was bandaged up and given liberal amounts of Darvon with codeine for the pain. By the time Hal boarded a flight to New York for his blind date, he’d been awake for 36 hours and the plane wasn’t the only thing flying high.

“He was definitely a little loopy,” Judy says with a smile. “It was a pleasant enough evening, but I didn’t think he was the man of my dreams,” she continues. “But he was empathetic and kind. I had to be back at my dorm for an 11 PM curfew. When we got there, some Princeton boys were dropping off their dates and being a little obnoxious.” Hal was mistaken for one of the troublemakers and got hustled away by security. In the confusion, he was parted from Judy without obtaining a crucial piece of information.

“When I woke up in Buffalo the next morning I remembered that I’d had a good time but I couldn’t remember Judy’s last name,” recalls Hal. “It was Easter weekend and I wasn’t able to reach Eric, so I called the college switchboard operator and threw myself on her mercy. ‘“I’m not supposed to do this,”’ she said, ‘“but does Judy Foster ring a bell?”’ I said, ‘“That’s it!”’ and she connected me to Judy Foster’s dorm. But when Judy Foster got on the line she had no idea who I was.” 

Hal called the switchboard operator back. Would Judith Fulton be the Judy he was looking for? Yes! But when he phoned and was told Judy had gone home for Easter, Hal assumed she was blowing him off. To his relief, Judy returned his call after the Easter break and invited him to a Blood, Sweat & Tears concert. They’ve been making sweet music ever since. 

In the summer of 1970, Hal decided he wanted to marry Judy, and went full-out Frank Capra when asking for her hand. “Her father was sitting on the patio sorting through mail,” Hal remembers. “I made polite conversation for a bit, then said, ‘“Mr. Fulton I’d like to marry your daughter.”’ There was a pause and then her father replied, “Which one?”

Once the selection was made clear and consent given, Judy recalls that nothing more was said that evening. “Not a word about the engagement was mentioned during dinner. The next morning I found my mother in the kitchen and asked if she knew, and she said, ‘“Oh yes, he’s very nice.”’ And that was it!”

The couple married in 1971 and the reception was held in the backyard of the Fulton family home in Bernardsville, NJ. Entertainment consisted of a lone accordionist. “It was the ’70s,” quips Judy, “We asked for macramé, pewter, and wooden wedding gifts.”

 After their marriage Judy worked  designing computer circuits for an electronics company and also as a secretary. Then came the arrival of three children: Jonathan (1975), Devon (1977), and Annie (1982). In the early ’80s the young family relocated from New Jersey to Wilton for almost a decade. 

The Higbys then moved to Chicago in 1990 for Hal’s work in the media business and in 2000 they happily returned to Wilton. Once again they made their presence felt in the community. Over the years, the couple have donated their time to many organizations, including the Community Nursery School, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Wilton Library Board, Wilton Playshop, YMCA, Visiting Nurses, Wilton Commons Board, the PTA, League of Women Voters, Wilton Board of Education, and Wilton Historical Society.

Ask the Higbys their secret to a long and happy marriage and Judy replies, “Respect, listening, and we make each other laugh.” Hal smiles and says, “I know who’s in charge.”

THAT ’70s WEDDING The couple asked for macramé, pewter, and wooden wedding gifts and the wedding reception was held in the Fulton family backyard. 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ten Minutes with Mike Hess

A North American Bridge Champion

Pet-Centric

People in Wilton love their dogs and cats!

Barnstorming

A couple's new take on an old barn

Baking Secret

SoNo Baking Company & Café is an artisanal bakery with the warmth of a neighborhood coffee house and eatery

A Visit to Help U

College Prep, Step by Step

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2017

Today
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalk to End Lupus Now - CT Norwalk

Sunday, October 15th Calf Pasture Beach Calf Pasture Beach Road Norwalk, CT 06851 Check-in: 3:00 pm Walk Begins: 4:00 pm Route Length: 3 miles The Lupus Foundation of America's...

Cost: Free but registration is appreciated. $100 incentive level for t-shirt

Where:
Calf Pasture Beach
Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMThe Power of Song: Music on the Hill Festival Chorus Concert

Music on the Hill opens its fall concert season with the Festival Chorus performing "The Power of Song" with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. An uplifting...

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students, free.

Where:
Unitarian Church in Westport
10 Lyons Plains Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 9:00 AMSilverSource Autmn Breakfast

Click here to attend the 3rd Annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast when investors and innovators will explore how exciting advances in technology will improve our lives. Now more than ever,...

Cost: starting at $75

Where:
Crowne Plaza Stamford Hotel
2701 Summer St.
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-273-2218
Contact Name: Laura Roberts
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMPortfolio Review Day

Jump start the art school application process! Present your portfolio to admissions representatives from leading colleges and universities at The Aldrich. Whether you are ready to apply, or are...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:15 AMAuthor Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home

Tuesday, Oct. 17   Author Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Author Denise Kiernan visits...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home

Tuesday, Oct. 17   Author Talk: Denise Kiernan - The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation's Largest Home, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Author Denise Kiernan visits...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:30 PM1st Bridal Vendors Networking Event for 2017

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm,  Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will hold their first networking event for the Fairfield County bridal vendor community at Bespoke...

Cost: $10 in advance and $15 at the door

Where:
Bespoke Designs
5A Sconset Square
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203-864-5084
Contact Name: Gayle Szuchman

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMStar 99.9 Pinktober's Bosom Ball

Join all of your favorite Star personalities for Star 99.9 and Western Connecticut Health Network Pinktober's Bosom Ball Friday, October 20 at The Westport...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Westport Inn
1595 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Star 99.9
Contact Name: Steve Soyland
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWalk in the Woods: the Wonder of Worms

New Canaan Country School will host an event specifically designed for young explorers (ages 4-6) and their parents, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Wonder of Worms will...

Cost: no charge

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Rd
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMHistoric Bus Tour in Celebration of Redding’s 250th Anniversary

Come join local author and historian, Dan Cruson, for a bus tour of Redding that highlights many historic locations that were featured in Mark Twain Library’s town-wide-read of “My...

Cost: $25 per New Pond Farm member, $30 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMInnovation Day

Saturday, Oct. 21   Innovation Day, 1 – 5 p.m. Discover, Dabble, Do-It-Yourself at Wilton Library’s annual Innovation Day! Join us for a festival of making, creating and demonstrating....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags