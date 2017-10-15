Hola Sola!
New twist on a salon––Sola rents out to independent entrepreneurs
Welcome Sola Salon Studios. A new twist on the traditional salon concept. Sola rents out 18 individual studio salons to independent entrepreneurs. Each studio is fully outfitted with everything a beauty professional might need so they can open up their own businesses almost immediately. Husband and wife team Holly and Rich Bobrow own a Sola location in Westport and hope Sola in Wilton will be a welcome addition to the community.
WESTPORT
495 Post Road East
Westport, Connecticut 06880
WILTON
Wilton River Park Shopping Center
5 River Road
Wilton, Connecticut 06897
Add your comment: