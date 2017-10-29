Edit ModuleShow Tags
Good Dog

Steve Parton follows in the masters footsteps to give his painting depth and quality

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photo by Steve Parton

“Animals speak to our hearts and connect us to the love that is in the world,” says artist Steve Parton. “They are unselfconscious models who never ask me to shave off a few pounds for vanity’s sake.”

Born in England and educated in Brooklyn and Manhattan at a variety of arts-related schools, Parton employs everyone from the Old Masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, and DaVinci, to popular American illustrators such as Hopper, Wyeth, and Hockney as his guides.

Owen, pictured above, was painted with acrylics on canvas and utilizes under-painting. “I paint in oils and acrylics in a traditional Renaissance manner to give my subjects as much richness and depth as possible. It offers very delicate tonal variations impossible with other painting methods.”

Parton’s work can be seen in the Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan.

 

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

November 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAmerican Artisan Show

The Wilton Historical Society’s 32nd Annual American Artisan Show in Wilton   Celebrating its 32nd year, this nationally recognized show is held on the grounds of the Wilton...

Cost: $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMCraftWestport

Excited to start holiday shopping but don’t know where to begin? Come to the 42nd annual Westport Young Woman’s League’s CraftWestport, November 4 and 5, 2017, for the opportunity...

Cost: admission is $10; seniors (62 and better) $9; children 12-18 are $5;under 12 fre

Where:
Staples High School
70 North Ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Artrider Productions
Telephone: 845-331-7900
Contact Name: Artrider Productions
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMThe 2017 Great Mac & Chili Challenge

The Mac & Chili Challenge is a fundraiser where you're a judge.  When you arrive you'll be given a spoon, ballot and pencil.  Then you enjoy unlimited sampling of over 20...

Cost: $15 adults, $5 kids (6-12) can be bought online or at the door

Where:
​Sherwood Island State Park
Westport, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

