Good Dog

Steve Parton follows in the masters footsteps to give his painting depth and quality

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photo by Steve Parton

“Animals speak to our hearts and connect us to the love that is in the world,” says artist Steve Parton. “They are unselfconscious models who never ask me to shave off a few pounds for vanity’s sake.”

Born in England and educated in Brooklyn and Manhattan at a variety of arts-related schools, Parton employs everyone from the Old Masters such as Rembrandt, Vermeer, and DaVinci, to popular American illustrators such as Hopper, Wyeth, and Hockney as his guides.

Owen, pictured above, was painted with acrylics on canvas and utilizes under-painting. “I paint in oils and acrylics in a traditional Renaissance manner to give my subjects as much richness and depth as possible. It offers very delicate tonal variations impossible with other painting methods.”