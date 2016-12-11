The Art of It: Light and Shadow

Illustrator Bonnie Johnson is currently the artist-in-residence at the Weir Farm Art Center.

By Megan Smith-Harris

“After a day of sketching, I wandered into the field behind one of the buildings at Weir Farm and noticed an unusual scene that caught my attention. There was an especially bright, glowing light behind a stand of trees. It was magical to me. I wanted to capture that moment and share it through my painting,” says artist Bonnie Johnson of her haunting work Light Behind Trees.

She paints in oil and watercolor, utilizing various printmaking techniques in her work. “Nature always inspires me.”