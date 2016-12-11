Steak Sauce

Washington Prime is an upscale steakhouse with a creative and sophisticated menu.

By Geoffrey Morris

Georgetown restaurants come and go. Mostly go. Rancho Allegre and Lumberyard are the two stalwarts. The newest entry just might turn the tide: Washington Prime has a solid menu of steak and seafood, a spacious, attractive bar, and a proven track record, with a sister ship in SoNo.

For a place that bills itself a steakhouse, it has a creative menu. To start, there’s a fabulous gazpacho (with a touch of avocado) and an American soul roll—sausage, broccoli rabe, and mashed-potato spring rolls. The deviled egg has an itsy bitsy meatball on top. For main dishes, the whole bronzino—head and tail included—is popular and the miso cod yummy. Other notables: Shrimp a la Linda and octopus—none of its legs included.

The steaks are indeed the signature here: aged for 28 days, broiled at 900 degrees, and served with a choice of six sauces: bernaise sauce, chimicchuri sauce, or umami bomb sauce among them. Each is $1.50 extra and all sides are an added $8! Steaks options: eight-ounce filet ($39.95), 16-ounce strip ($43.95), 22-ounce ribeye ($46.95), and a 48-ounce porterhouse for two ($98.95).

If Washington Prime can succeed here, it might be the cornerstone of Georgetown. And for that, many people would be grateful.

Washington Prime

19 Main St.,

Redding, CT

203-587-1488

washingtonprimect.com

Expensive $$$