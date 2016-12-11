Edit ModuleShow Tags
Steak Sauce

Washington Prime is an upscale steakhouse with a creative and sophisticated menu.

By Geoffrey Morris


Georgetown restaurants come and go. Mostly go. Rancho Allegre and Lumberyard are the two stalwarts. The newest entry just might turn the tide: Washington Prime has a solid menu of steak and seafood, a spacious, attractive bar, and a proven track record, with a sister ship in SoNo.

For a place that bills itself a steakhouse, it has a creative menu. To start, there’s a fabulous gazpacho (with a touch of avocado) and an American soul roll—sausage, broccoli rabe, and mashed-potato spring rolls. The deviled egg has an itsy bitsy meatball on top. For main dishes, the whole bronzino—head and tail included—is popular and the miso cod yummy. Other notables: Shrimp a la Linda and octopus—none of its legs included.

The steaks are indeed the signature here: aged for 28 days, broiled at 900 degrees, and served with a choice of six sauces: bernaise sauce, chimicchuri sauce, or umami bomb sauce among them. Each is $1.50 extra and all sides are an added $8! Steaks options: eight-ounce filet ($39.95), 16-ounce strip ($43.95), 22-ounce ribeye ($46.95), and a 48-ounce porterhouse for two ($98.95).   

If Washington Prime can succeed here, it might be the cornerstone of Georgetown. And for that, many people would be grateful.    

Washington Prime 
19 Main St.,
Redding, CT 
203-587-1488
washingtonprimect.com

Expensive $$$

 

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Real Estate - On the Market

10:00 AM - 8:00 PMWilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale

Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale  Wilton Library's holiday Book Sale in the gallery is a seasonal delight where bargains can be found - featuring...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:15 PM"Lasting Impressions" Group Print Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition “Lasting Impressions,” a group show of colorful prints by leading contemporary artists Ross Bleckner, Jim Dine,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
Great Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit: An Interactive Wonderland opens the day after Thanksgiving, and ushers in the most festive season of the year! Dressed for the...

Cost: Admission is free for all children and members of the Society, and $10 for non-m

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

