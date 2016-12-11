Pet-Centric
Wilton Magazine readers share photos of their beloved pets
There’s not a lot of logic to having a pet. They’re costly, inconvenient, AND they appropriate our beds, but still we happily invite them into our homes and hearts. Pets give us joy and unconditional love. we asked Wiltonians to submit a photo, and the response was enthusiastic. We learned that there are many bulldogs named “Sadie,” that there is an ever-growing “pupulation” of rescue dogs, and that chickens can indeed BE pets.
