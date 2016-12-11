On the Town: Jazzed up at Weir Farm
The Brubeck Brothers Quartet dazzled fans and helped to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National Park Service at the annual Jazz in the Garden concert held on September 18 at the Weir Farm National Historical Site. The Quartet featured Chris Brubeck on bass and trombone, Dan Brubeck on drums, Chuck Lamb on piano, and Mike DeMicco on guitar. Weir Farm Art Center executive director Janice Hess oversaw the festivities, and was joined by other jazz enthusiasts—young, old, and canine. Families picnicked on the lawn, caught up with friends, and enjoyed the fabulous two-hour plus concert.
Add your comment: