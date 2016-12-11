Musical Chairs

Two wonderful Wilton concerts––Songs of Thanksgiving (Nov 6) and Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert (Dec 16)

We think it’s safe to say that bells will be ringing.

Music on the Hill offers two wonderful concerts to celebrate the upcoming holiday season. First Songs of Thanksgiving (Nov 6) features the Chamber Chorus singing their hearts out at the Wilton Presbyterian Church.

Next, Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert (Dec 16) features the Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers who perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

Music on the Hill is dedicated to both performance and education and believe they can bring people “closer together while making beautiful music.” We think so too!