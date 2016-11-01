Homeless to Harvard

Liz Murray shares her personal triumph at a fundraiser for Person-to-Person on Nov 1

By Michele Bennett

Imagine going from sleeping on city streets to being a full-time student at Harvard within the space of two years.

Speaker and author Liz Murray did just that and will share her personal story of triumph over challenging circumstances as the featured speaker at Transforming Lives, a fundraising luncheon to benefit the community social service agency, Person-to-Person.

Murray—author of the best-selling memoir Breaking Night and subject of the original film Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story—has a powerful message for her audience: “I want to inspire them to step up and lend a hand to those in need, to help them help themselves. My own life was changed not by my determination alone, but by partnering with people from my local community and the non-profits that fed and clothed me when I was homeless. No one gets where they’re going alone. We all need to do our part.”

Echoing the theme of “transformation lives,” P2P executive director Ceci Maher says, “So many of our clients have overcome situational crises and personal adversity just like Liz.”

Established in 1968, P2P provides low-income individuals and families living in lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services.Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Dolce Norwalk.