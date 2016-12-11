Edit ModuleShow Tags
Elegant Italian

Farmhouse-chic eatery & wine bar, TerraSole Ristorante, serves locally sourced Italian fare

By Jessica Ryan


TerraSole, an evolving Italian eatery that has been a part of neighboring Ridgefield’s landscape since 2007, is now poised to enter its second decade with quiet confidence. Owner Pietro Polini, who relocated here from Puglia in 1999, infuses the region’s flavors into all his dishes. The menu features freshly made pastas, domestic and imported specialty ingredients, and local produce whenever possible, along with an extensive (mostly) Italian wine list.   

Start your meal with the savory burrata caprese (black truffle burrata, prosciutto, organic tomatoes, roasted peppers, parmesan, shaved black truffle). Then move on to the outstanding polpette (vegetarian meatballs created with eggplant, porcini mushrooms, tomato sauce, topped with shaved ricotta salata).

For lighter fare, try the insalata di cavoletti and the grilled organic hearts of romaine. The paglia e fieno con carne miste e funghi (fettuccine, braised meats, organic mushrooms); pasta di grano arso caprese (roasted eggplant sauce, cherry tomatoes, basil, burrata); and cavatelli con calsiccia (broccoli rabe, baked hot and sweet sausage, tomato sauce and whipped Ricotta) are exceptional.  

TerraSole Ristorante
3 Big Shop Ln.,
Ridgefield, CT
203-438-5352
terrasoleridgefield.com  

 

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Real Estate - On the Market

December 2016

Today
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
