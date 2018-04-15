Wilton Out & About - Apr/May/June

4.28 The New Perspectives Film Series presents Asperger’s Are Us. In this coming-of-age documentary, four friends on the Autism spectrum prepare for one final, ambitious comedy show before going their separate ways. Q&A to follow with Megan Smith-Harris. Wilton Library Brubeck Room 7:30 PM www.wiltonlibrary.org .

4. 30 Tiger Talk – April 30 In 2009, Tiger Woods was the most famous athlete on the planet—winner of 14 major golf championships and 79 PGA Tour events. But Woods was living a double life. In the new book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, the authors tell the real story. Author talk with Jeff Benedict www.wiltonlibrary.org

5.5 Bird Walk // On May 5 from 8-10 AM witness spring migration in full (s)wing with Audubon birding guide Joe Bear. Learn to identify birds by sight and by ear and see a variety of warblers, vireos, tanagers, grosbeaks, and thrushes. woodcocknaturecenter.org

5.11-12 Want the very best patio containers, decorative baskets, and hanging flower baskets? Head to the Comstock Community Center greenhouse on May 9 for the Wilton Garden Club’s Mother’s Day Plant Pre-Sale (9:30 AM –1:30 PM). The plant sale moves to Wilton Town Center on the weekend. In addition to patio planters, there will also be vegetables, herbs, perennials, ornamental grasses, rock garden plants, wildflowers, native plants, shrubs, annuals, and bulbs,. May 11 @ 12 - 6:00 PM; May 12 @ 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM. wiltongardenclub.org

5.19 The Marriage of Figaro // Don’t miss Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s production of Mozart’s most popular opera, The Marriage of Figaro. On the surface it’s a comedy about social class and marital infidelity, but the deeper meaning tells a timeless and affecting story about love. May 19 @ 8 PM norwalksymphony.org

6.1-3 Objects of Desire – Twenty-five dealers will participate in the new show “Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home,” exhibiting a carefully edited collection of unique pieces that promise to give your home personality and style. Preview Party June 1, Runs June 2-3 @ 10 AM – 5 PM. wiltonhistorical.org