Wilton Out & About - Apr/May/June




4.28  The New Perspectives Film Series presents Asperger’s Are Us. In this coming-of-age documentary, four friends on the Autism spectrum prepare for one final, ambitious comedy show before going their separate ways. Q&A to follow with Megan Smith-Harris. Wilton Library Brubeck Room 7:30 PM www.wiltonlibrary.org

4. 30 Tiger Talk – April 30  In 2009, Tiger Woods was the most famous athlete on the planet—winner of 14 major golf championships and 79 PGA Tour events. But Woods was living a double life. In the new book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, the authors tell the real story. Author talk with Jeff Benedict  www.wiltonlibrary.org

5.5 Bird Walk  // On May 5 from 8-10 AM witness spring migration in full (s)wing with Audubon birding guide Joe Bear. Learn to identify birds by sight and by ear and  see a variety of warblers, vireos, tanagers, grosbeaks, and thrushes. woodcocknaturecenter.org 

5.11-12 Want the very best patio containers, decorative baskets, and hanging flower baskets? Head to the Comstock Community Center greenhouse on May 9 for the Wilton Garden Club’s Mother’s Day Plant Pre-Sale (9:30 AM –1:30 PM). The plant sale moves to Wilton Town Center on the weekend. In addition to patio planters, there  will also be vegetables, herbs, perennials, ornamental grasses, rock garden plants, wildflowers, native plants, shrubs, annuals, and bulbs,. May 11 @ 12 - 6:00 PM; May 12 @ 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM. wiltongardenclub.org 

5.19 The Marriage of Figaro  //  Don’t miss Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s  production of Mozart’s most popular opera, The Marriage of Figaro. On the surface it’s a comedy about social class and marital infidelity, but the deeper meaning tells a timeless and affecting story about love. May 19 @ 8 PM norwalksymphony.org

6.1-3 Objects of Desire – Twenty-five dealers will participate in the new show “Objects of Desire: Style for the Garden and Home,” exhibiting a carefully edited collection of unique pieces that promise to give your home personality and style. Preview Party June 1, Runs June 2-3 @ 10 AM – 5 PM.  wiltonhistorical.org

April - August Garden Envy – Calling all garden enthusiasts! The Garden Conservancy’s 2018 Open Days offers attendees the opportunity to visit hundreds of private gardens across Fairfield County and beyond, and to participate in special programs featuring garden experts in a wide range of fields. Tours are held rain or shine and all are self-guided. opendaysprogram.org

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Real Estate - On the Market

Wilton 25 of 2018

The Most Dedicated, Most Creative, Most Intriguing

Art of It: Peaceful Forest

A Trip to Bountiful

A Wilton Property Rich in History and Natural Beauty

From Wilton to Wanaka

How a local girl met her future husband halfway around the world

Dear Mimi––our NEW advise column

The advice you never knew you wanted

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

April 2018

Today
7:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser

Saturday, April 21 through Tuesday, April 24 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser Wilton Library’s largest book sale features more than 70,000 items sorted in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
3:00 PMPolitical Comedy THE INCIDENT

The Theatre Artists Workshop (TAW) will present a reading of Norwalk writer Jim Gordon's new comedy "The Incident” President Durak's approval rating has crashed. He needs...

Cost: ​A donation of $15 is suggested

Where:
The Theatre Artists Workshop
5 Gregory Blvd
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-854-6830
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information
6:00 PMCaregiver Support Group

Mondays, April 2 through May 21 @6pm Caring for a loved one who is ill is stressful and exhausting. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse &...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMLoss of a Spouse Support Group

Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23 @1pm ​Grief is invisible and often misunderstood. It can be a profoundly isolating and lonely experience. Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 5:00 PMBuild a Shakeproof Structure at Keeler Library- April 24th

Learn about building structures resistant to earthquakes with toothpicks and marshmallows Tuesday, April 24th from 4-5 PM For kids in grade 1-3 Registration is required To register,...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWildflower Ramble

On Wednesday April 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.﻿ join us for a leisurely stroll down our stream-side trail in memory of one of our founding Board members, Helen Hermes, to discover some of her...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMOscar-Nominated Film Edith+Eddie Screening and Discussion

Come see Edith+Eddie, a 2018 Academy Award® nominated best documentary short film, followed by a panel discussion of esteemed experts in the fields of estate...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Ferguson Library
One Public Library Plaza
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource, Inc.
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Kathleen Bordelon
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAmerican Growth and Global Leadership | A Conversation with General Wesley Clark

Join Grace Farms Foundation and New Canaan Library for an insightful conversation about global policy and America’s potential for growth and leadership with retired United States Army General...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation & New Canaan Library
Telephone: 203-920-1720
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLive Jazz Night

Join us Friday, April 27 from 8pm – 10pm for a Live Jazz Night at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. Performing jazz musicians are Rob Duguay’s “Songevity Trio” featuring Noah...

Cost: Advance tickets $15 / $20 at the door

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMMusic of Scandinavia

Music on the Hill  celebrates "Music of Scandinavia" in a concert combining the Festival Chorus and professional Chamber Chorus, led by Artistic Director David H. Connell....

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:00 AMIntroduction to Fly Tying

On Saturday April 28 from 10 – 11 a.m. veteran fly-tier New Pond Farm Program Director Tim Laughlin, would like to introduce you to the art of fly tying. Learn to tie a “Woolly...

Cost: $15 per New Pond Farm member child, $20 per non-member child

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AMNORWALK CITY HUNT

Take Part in this Entertaining and Interactive Afternoon of Clues, Challenges, and a Race to the Finish Line and After Party! Saturday, April 28, Meet-up 10:30 AM, Hunt 11 AM-1 PM,...

Cost: $40

Where:
??? :-)
Norwalk, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:00 PMNorwalk Now City Hunt

Norwalk Now Presents a City-Wide Adventure NORWALK CITY HUNT Saturday, April 28, Meet-up 10:30 AM, Hunt 11 AM-1 PM, After Party 1-3 PM Norwalk Now presents Norwalk City Hunt, an...

Cost: $40

Where:
93 N Main St
norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Now
Telephone: 203-561-9878
Contact Name: Linda Kavanagh
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMFree Screening of Coco- Movie Afternoon at Keeler Library on April 28th

Saturday, April 28th at 3:00 Rated PG Open to everyone, no registration required For questions, please call the library at 914-669-5161 or email at keelerlibrary@wlsmail.org To learn...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMNew Perspectives Film Series—Asperger's Are Us

In this coming of age documentary, four friends on the Autism spectrum whom have bonded through humor and performed as the comedy troupe 'Asperger's Are Us' will prepare for one final,...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMAn Evening with Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer & Darlene Love

Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County to Honor Margaret Keane at Benefit Concert Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County (CLC) will honor Synchrony Financial CEO...

Cost: $55

Where:
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic Street
Stamford, CT  06901
View map »


Sponsor: Children's Learning Centers of Fairfield County
Telephone: 203-653-1369
Contact Name: Mike
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

