Where can I get a tattoo locally?

By Lily Phillips

Photo by Katie Hinkle

Located not far away, on Norwalk’s Main Street, you can find Organic Ink Tattoo . Organic Ink Tattoo is definitely not your biker-friend’s tattoo parlor (not that there is anything wrong with that). Organic Ink, operated by a group of environmentally-aware artists, has been in business since December 2013.

“We strive to provide the highest-quality organic tattoo experiences,” says owner Jeremy Kranes. “Our five artists use spontaneous creativity and natural artistry to help our clients create a one of a kind tattooing experience.” The tattoos are all custom drawn, and inks are made of organic pigments, distilled water, and witch hazel. All services are animal by-product free and vegan.

If tattoos aren’t your speed, Organic Ink also offers professional body piercings. Not too far away in Danbury, tattoo connoisseurs praise Danbury Tattoo and Piercing , which offers, as its name suggests, all types of custom tattoo work, piercings, and body jewelry. Seven artists work closely with their clients—often emailing design ideas back and forth—to create the desired look, and have been in business for ten years.