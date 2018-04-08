Pro Tips
For a great party try...
It’s normal to feel a little unsure about throwing a party. Experts Karen Legan of Lemon Dahlia, Shiran Nicholson of Nicholson Events, and Rebecca Thorpe of Tim LaBant Catering share their top tips.
Rain Delay
Don’t be shy about having a rain date.
Theme Party
The time has come around again to try a themed event—be creative.
Sense-ible
Address all the senses without overwhelming them: good music, lighting, flowers and food.
Surprise
Have fun with your flowers and don’t take them too seriously. Always incorporate something surprising and special.
Eat Up
Try planting some edible flowers like pansies or nasturtium with your potted herbs. They add beauty as a colorful garnish.
More
Add flowers. All the time. To everything.
