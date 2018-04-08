Pro Tips

For a great party try...

By Laura Noble Perese

It’s normal to feel a little unsure about throwing a party. Experts Karen Legan of Lemon Dahlia , Shiran Nicholson of Nicholson Events , and Rebecca Thorpe of Tim LaBant Catering share their top tips.

Rain Delay

Don’t be shy about having a rain date.

Theme Party

The time has come around again to try a themed event—be creative.

Sense-ible

Address all the senses without overwhelming them: good music, lighting, flowers and food.

Surprise

Have fun with your flowers and don’t take them too seriously. Always incorporate something surprising and special.

Eat Up

Try planting some edible flowers like pansies or nasturtium with your potted herbs. They add beauty as a colorful garnish.

More

Add flowers. All the time. To everything.