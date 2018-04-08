Art of It: Peaceful Forest
Jiro Yonezawa, a bamboo basketmaker and artist for over 35 years, has always been attracted to the regenerative nature of bamboo. Forest Wind, fashioned from bamboo, steel, and urushi lacquer, is exquisite in its deceptive simplicity. The piece is part of “Blue/Green: color/code/context,” a multi-media group art exhibition at browngrotta arts’ 2018 Art in the Barn exhibition, which features the work of more than 50 artists.
“Blue and green, as colors they are elemental,” says exhibition co-curator Rhonda Brown. “Sky, sea, blades of grass, leaves of trees, infinite in hue, tone, intensity and variation. As metaphor, they serve as code, signaling a mood, a musical genre, naiveté, fertility, rebirth, prosperity, an affinity for nature.” April 28–May 6 browngrotta.com 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton
