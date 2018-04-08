Art of It: Peaceful Forest

By Megan Smith-Harris

Jiro Yonezawa, a bamboo basketmaker and artist for over 35 years, has always been attracted to the regenerative nature of bamboo. Forest Wind, fashioned from bamboo, steel, and urushi lacquer, is exquisite in its deceptive simplicity. The piece is part of “Blue/Green: color/code/context,” a multi-media group art exhibition at browngrotta arts’ 2018 Art in the Barn exhibition, which features the work of more than 50 artists.