A Guide to Shaping the Perfect Soiree

By Laura Noble Perese


Karen Legan arranges a stunning floral display for an outdoor wedding reception.

The arrival of spring marks much-awaited milestones like graduations proms, weddings, garden parties, and more. No matter the occasion, the entertaining season is in full bloom. 

On Flowers
Karen Legan, founder and owner of the innovative local floral design firm Lemon Dahlia, understands the power of flowers at any event, big or small, and brings new life to her stems in the form of gorgeous and truly unique designs. “For summertime around the pool, I’d throw some buds and blooms into the water for a burst of color,” she muses when contemplating ways to add beauty to a backyard barbecue. 

“For entertaining outside on the patio, I’d keep it light and fresh,” she says. “Farm to table is my motto with flowers. I try to stay as true to my garden as I can.”

Legan believes that flowers should add just the right touch to a table setting. Lemon Dahlia is known for its tasteful signature of perfectly imperfect combinations, even mixing fruits and vegetables from the garden into some arrangements.  

In May and June, Legan favors playing with the flowers that are in season—like sweet peas, tulips, grape hyacinth, anemone and hellebores. (Lemon Dahlia’s namesake and celebrated rare breed of dahlias bloom a little later in the summer.) 

On Ambiance
Shiran Nicholson, an international event planner based in Fairfield County, believes flowers are an integral part of any an event. Flowers as living walls, as chandeliers, as photo booth backgrounds, as hair design for a bride, and even for adding a splash of color with flowers in the drinks can add a lot.

“A good party addresses all the senses without overwhelming them,” says Nicholson who is known for transforming spaces from functional to fantastic for any function. Nicholson’s philosophy is that entertaining is all about making people happy.  

Whether a bar or bat mitzvah, a wedding, anniversary, or a large group event like the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s Oscar Party Gala at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Nicholson-planned events feature many memorable moments. 

“The more people enjoy a party, the better,” says Nicholson of his creative additions to gatherings both big and small. A few of his team’s favorite vibe-enhancing additions include GIF-generating photo booths, secret dance parties utilizing wireless headphones that transmit up to three channels of music, sleek light up bars and tables, special elements like online trivia games, and old school games like air hockey for six players instead of two. 

“Games aren’t just for kids,” asserts Nicholson. “Even adults love to gather around a game table at a party.” 

On Food
Whatever the age of the guests, food also factors into a successful celebration and for that, Rebecca Thorpe has the town covered. She’s director of events for Tim LaBant Catering and Events, better known to some as the catering arm of The Schoolhouse at Cannondale. When it comes to high-quality party dining, she wrote the proverbial book. 

“The traditional cocktail party is making a comeback in the sense that you don’t have to break the bank to entertain, and the model allows you to do it a few times a year rather than just once,” says Thorpe. “The host goes with a two-hour time frame, has thoughtful food that is just enough for everyone to feel satisfied, an interesting bar, and a great playlist.” 

When it comes to the menu, she says people are really enjoying the concept of the mini meal: a double old-fashioned glass filled with a, few simple made-to-order layers of delicious and inspired bites. Think Israeli couscous topped with grilled halibut and mango relish; a spicy coleslaw with cabbage and apricots, topped with honey tahini and grilled chicken; or a bite of polenta topped with pork belly and maple-roasted carrots. 

“What makes a great party is a perfect mix of inspired food, music that blends in but is interesting, decor that sets the mood, and great beverages, both alcoholic and non,” says Thorpe. “Be thoughtful.” 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

April 2018

Today
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMRomantic Masters and Their Muses

Have you ever wondered what or who inspired the great composers to write their masterpieces? See acclaimed international pianist, Robyn Carmichael perform at Pequot Library for a rare glimpse into...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
7:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser

Saturday, April 21 through Tuesday, April 24 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser Wilton Library’s largest book sale features more than 70,000 items sorted in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 11:00 AMEarly Childhood Discovery Fair

An Early Childhood Discovery Fair will be held Saturday, April 21 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. for toddlers, preschoolers and their parents.  The Discovery Fair is a guided, hands-on...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Rd
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
10:00 AMEarth Day | Celebrating Biodiversity

Join Grace Farms Foundation in celebrating the biodiversity of nature this Earth Day. Explore Grace Farms’ 80-acre preserve and enjoy programs and activities highlighting the importance of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMMaker Faire Westport

Maker Faire Westport is returning to Westport for its seventh year. This year’s Faire will be held on Saturday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Westport, Connecticut. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Westport
Westport, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMYMCA Camp Mahakeno Open House

YMCA Camp Mahackeno invites you to our Open House and Info Session and Tour on Saturday, April 21, 1:00-3:00pm. Our Open House allows families to ask questions about the programs, tour the site...

Cost: 0

Where:
Westport Weston Family YMCA
14 Allen Raymond Lane
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Telephone: 2032268981 x119
Contact Name: Meg George
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMConnecticut's History, Wilton's Stories: Exhibit Opening

What do jazz great Dave Brubeck, Raggedy Ann, blues musician Lead Belly, Impressionist J. Alden Weir and soccer Olympian Kristine Lilly have in common? Through artifacts and objects, learn about...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
