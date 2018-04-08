Edit ModuleShow Tags
Estate of Mind

Finding meaning in discarded items

By Benjamin Gott


One day this summer, I was out running errands when a yellow sign caught my eye. Estate Sale, it read. Turn Here. I made the right-hand turn and continued up a tree-lined street until a line of cars told me I had arrived.

The moment I walked into the house, I knew I was in the midst of a true estate sale. The house was frozen in time. There were tube TVs and cassette decks, and piles of tchotchkes and knickknacks. Everything was analog and solid state and injection molded. The prices clearly screamed “Get Rid of It All.”    

In the living room, I flipped through a box of records before entering the kitchen, where I found vintage gas station collector’s mugs (Rocky! Bullwinkle! Mr. Magoo!) and more Corningware than I’d seen outside of my own parents’ kitchen circa 1984. The dining room held a multitude of surprises, including a few original automotive brochures (“The 1986 Volvo 240 has a number of advanced features…”) that I picked up for my former college roommate. He’s a real car guy.

As I reached the top of the stairs, I began to piece this family together. There’d been a husband and wife, and a glimpse of pink carpeting suggested a daughter. A second bedroom off the upstairs hallway heralded clues of a teenage son. I’ve got pictures on my phone of an original “Miami Vice” poster that had been neatly rolled up and stuffed in a box in the corner of the room. I spotted a yearbook from 1987 on a bookshelf. Next to that sat a box full of hand-dubbed cassette tapes: Peter Gabriel, Bon Jovi, Phil Collins. It looked as if nothing in this guy’s room had been moved or thrown away since Ronald Reagan was in office.

I went through the pile of clothes on the bed and was excited to find a vintage 1980s surf shirt and—wonder of wonders—a pair of Jams! Jams were neon-colored shorts that were all the rage in the late 1980s. Yes, I owned several pairs. Folding the shirt and shorts under my arm and retrieving the car brochures from the desk I headed downstairs. Five dollars bought the lot.

When I got home that afternoon, I tossed the clothes in the washer and put the brochures in the mail, then went about my business. But I couldn’t shake a feeling. There was something about that house. Who’d lived there? What had happened to them? 

While in the son’s room, I’d pulled the yearbook off the bookshelf and seen his name inscribed in the front cover. So I googled the house’s address and the boy’s last name. Sure enough: there they were: husband, wife, daughter, and son. Another search told me the husband had died more than a dozen years ago. The wife died in 2013, and the son? The guy whose Jams I’d bought for a dollar? 

He died, too—last year.

So there it was.

We live in a  is a community steeped in history. Wilton Parish was founded in 1726, while Wilton became its own township in 1802. But there is another history here, one that unfolds every day behind the windows and doors of the houses in each neighborhood. When I bought my first home, I frequented estate sales so I could find furniture for the guest bedroom, and flatware for the kitchen. Now, I rarely buy anything at estate sales. Instead, my fascination with these sales— in Wilton and around Fairfield County—comes not only with the history of the Lamberts and the Gregorys and the Comstocks but also with the history of the regular, everyday people who live here.

I’ve been to estate sales at houses owned by the very people who built them back in the 1950s. I’ve seen piles of photograph albums and ledger books—the stories of joys and sorrows and lives both remembered and forgotten. I’ve seen shag carpeting and mid-century centerpieces and games and toys and accordions and enough taxidermy to fill a horror movie set. I’ve seen a child’s discarded painting and a signed Alexander Calder print. And it’s these glimpses into another family’s life that reminds me how lucky I am to be living in a neighborhood I love surrounded by people I love.

Next time you see a sign for an estate sale, slow down and take a little time to check it out. Sure, you might find a cut glass pitcher for five bucks or a cool old seltzer bottle for two. But you might also find your curiosity piqued as you ponder the connections we make with each other and the bonds that connect us. Maybe you’ll think, as I do, about the people in our community whose stories must be told—because we need to hear them—before it’s too late

And maybe you’ll find a cool pair of Jams. Once summer comes, I’ll be wearing mine proudly. You can count on that.

ESTATE SALE KNOW-HOW 
Not all estate sale agents are created equal. You can avoid being scammed by making sure to thoroughly check references, request a typed inventory after the appraisal process, and insist that they have proper security on the day of the sale to avoid theft.

 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Real Estate - On the Market

Eventful

A Guide to Shaping the Perfect Soiree

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

April 2018

2:00 PM - 3:30 PMRomantic Masters and Their Muses

Have you ever wondered what or who inspired the great composers to write their masterpieces? See acclaimed international pianist, Robyn Carmichael perform at Pequot Library for a rare glimpse into...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:00 AMMonday Morning Lecture. America Calls: Mobilizing Artists During the Great War

Robin Jaffee Frank, Ph.D., organizer of the exhibition World War I Beyond the Trenches (New-York Historical Society, May-September 2017) and former Chief Curator of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of...

Cost: $10 non-members; Members and students free

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 9:00 PMWax & Wine Encaustic Collage Night

Come learn and explore your creativity at the Carriage Barn Arts Center this spring!   On Tuesday, April 17 the Carriage Barn is hosting “Wax & Wine," a social evening of...

Cost: $35 (members) / $50 (non-members)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSpectrum: What’s Now / What’s New

Opening reception Friday, April 20 from 6-8pm,with juror Hilary Lewis, chief curator and creative director of the Glass House.  Exhibit on view from April 20 – May 24, 2018....

Cost: 0

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

7:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser

Saturday, April 21 through Tuesday, April 24 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser Wilton Library’s largest book sale features more than 70,000 items sorted in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 11:00 AMEarly Childhood Discovery Fair

An Early Childhood Discovery Fair will be held Saturday, April 21 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. for toddlers, preschoolers and their parents.  The Discovery Fair is a guided, hands-on...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Rd
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
10:00 AMEarth Day | Celebrating Biodiversity

Join Grace Farms Foundation in celebrating the biodiversity of nature this Earth Day. Explore Grace Farms’ 80-acre preserve and enjoy programs and activities highlighting the importance of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMMaker Faire Westport

Maker Faire Westport is returning to Westport for its seventh year. This year’s Faire will be held on Saturday, April 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Westport, Connecticut. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown Westport
Westport, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMYMCA Camp Mahakeno Open House

YMCA Camp Mahackeno invites you to our Open House and Info Session and Tour on Saturday, April 21, 1:00-3:00pm. Our Open House allows families to ask questions about the programs, tour the site...

Cost: 0

Where:
Westport Weston Family YMCA
14 Allen Raymond Lane
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Telephone: 2032268981 x119
Contact Name: Meg George
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMConnecticut's History, Wilton's Stories: Exhibit Opening

What do jazz great Dave Brubeck, Raggedy Ann, blues musician Lead Belly, Impressionist J. Alden Weir and soccer Olympian Kristine Lilly have in common? Through artifacts and objects, learn about...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMApril Astronomy

On Saturday April 21, 8 p.m. join our team of astronomy volunteers as we gaze through the telescopes at the Moon, Saturn, and deep space objects. Our team will also point out and discuss various...

Cost: $4/New Pond Farm member ($12 max. per family), and $6/non-member ($25 max.)

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"18-3838" Group Exhibition

“We are living in a time that requires inventiveness and imagination,” Leatrice Eiseman, PANTONE Color Institute. Zeitgeist is descending to downtown New Canaan this season with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

