Dear Mimi––our NEW advise column

The advice you never knew you wanted

Welcome to “Dear Mimi” our new advice column. Mimi Hewitt is a native of Fairfield County, a student of etiquette, and the proud owner of an impeccably trained yellow lab named Topper, all qualities that make her eminently qualified to dispense advice on any and all matters relevant to residents of Connecticut’s Gold Coast.

Dear Mimi,

My son is looking for promposal ideas. I think a simple verbal invitation from him should be all that any smart girl would need (he’s adorable), but he’s intent on really wowing the young lady he’s had a crush on since sixth grade. Suggestions? Mother-of-a-catch

Dear Mother-of-a-catch,

Catch or not, your son is correct, we live in the era of the epic promposal and if he wants a date with his dream girl, I’m here to help. How about hiring a company to spell out the promposal with those crazy lighted drones they used at the winter Olympics? Sure, it will require precise timing to have her outside and looking up while thousands of dollars’ worth of drones flash the invitation but, as we all know, for WOW factor, you need to pay up. Or how about a retail scavenger hunt where he buys something for her at five of her favorite stores in town, she picks up a clue letter at each (P-R-O-M-?), and he meets her at the last location to get his answer. I don’t know the young lady, but sticking with jewelry and high-end clothing stores is a good way to anyone’s heart. Expensive and elaborate? Yes. But this is Fairfield County, and getting the prom date of your dreams is a budget busting endeavor – let’s leave the poster and balloon promposal to our friends in the Midwest, shall we?

Dear Mimi,

My daughter and her friends are anticipating prom season! All have posted the dresses they intend to wear on a Facebook group so that no two girls will arrive in the same dress. Disappointingly, my daughter’s classmate, who neglected to join the Facebook group, plans to wear the same dress my daughter posted in February. She isn’t comfortable confronting the young lady. I, however, paid a pretty penny for my daughter to look super special at prom so would like to call the other mother and stop this travesty. Please let me know your thoughts. PromMom

Dear Prom Mom,

Absolutely contact the other Mom because the most important issue here is that your daughter looks amazing on her prom night and no one else steals her thunder. Looking good is feeling good, am I right? Who cares if the event is probably going to include several hundred teenagers and your daughter may never run into her doppelganger. You call that other Mom today and explain that it’s not your problem that her daughter is a non-conformist who flouted the social structure specifically established to avoid such a dress conflict. This isn’t the mid-1980s, when duplication was rampant because the only two dress options were a bridal shop or Laura Ashley. This is Prom 2018! That other Mom and her daughter need to get on Rent the Runway pronto to order up another dress.

Dear Mimi,

Our landscapers come every week. In the summer, once they do the initial heavy lifting/clean up in May, I think the job gets pretty easy—some mowing, weeding, trimming back a few hedges, and they get paid a generous sum for just a 30-minute visit. Is it okay for me to suggest additional chores to keep them busy for a full hour? (I do this with my cleaning lady and she loves it!). Mrs. Backyardigan

Dear Mrs. Backyardigan,

Definitely head out to the yard and suggest additional chores to your landscapers—maybe they could scoop some poop? Deadhead geraniums? Poison chipmunks? And then you should start asking around the neighborhood because you’ll soon need to hire new landscapers. Here’s the thing—we often think other people’s jobs look easier than they really are, particularly when we’ve never done them. I for one, think it looks like a ball to ride around on one of those industrial mowers. Kind of like driving a golf cart, except you have to do it for ten hours a day in the blazing sun without a roof to shade you or a stop at halfway house for beers. So, if you like your landscapers and want to keep them, maybe you accept that what they get done in a 30-minute visit would probably take you (while ruining your manicure) several hours to complete. Maybe you relax your leaf rule too.

ADVISE ME!

People like advice columns, blogs, forums, podcasts, and TV shows because it’s a safe way for us to narrate and reflect on our own experiences.