Wilton Out & About - May & June

5.6-5.7 Finger-Lickin’ Good! The Lounsbury House infuses a little country, with Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival : rides, games, live music, and lots and lots of barbecue, as competitors from around the country vie for national honors, from top judges. 316 Main St., Ridgefield. lounsburyhouse.org

5.17 Author Jane Wyker will be in conversation with poet Ira Joe Fisher to discuss her recently published memoir Soul Selfish on May 17 (7– 8:30 pm) at the Wilton Library. Now 80,Jane shares the experience of her 46-year inner journey that took her through marriage, parenting, divorce, forgiveness, and new love. www.wiltonlibrary.org

5.19-21 The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival launches May19 and offers three jam-packed days of independent films from around the world.

5.20 The Buddy System , by Wilton filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris, is a heart-warming new documentary film about the extraordinary bond between specially trained assistance dogs and children on the autism spectrum. Screens at the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 20 @ 11 am. and will be followed by a Q&A with the director.

5.19 Celebrate 75! Imagine uninterrupted views of Long Island Sound while dining on exquisite food and then grooving to the electrifying tunes of ETA Music. IMAGINE , held on May 19 at the Longshore Pavilion at Norwalk Cove, is the annual fundraiser to benefit the Family & Children’s Agency.

Thru 5.21 The Delamar Greenwich Harbor has partnered with the Bruce Museum to offer a weekend Museum Package featuring the work of French Impressionist Alfred Sisley. This is the first U.S. retrospective of Sisley’s work in over 20 years and is comprised of 50 paintings from private collections and major museums. The Bruce will be the only venue in the country to feature this impressive exhibition. Package includes two museum passes, deluxe accommodations at the Delamar, a glass of Prosecco at check-in, continental breakfast, and an in-room bottle of wine. Through May 21 delamar.com

6.10 Do-si-do and swing your partner on June 10 at Ambler Farm’s Sunset Hoedown . The evening includes succulent BBQ, square dancing with a professional caller, live entertainment, and hayrides under the stars. Sip on a Sunset Hoedown signature cocktail or nibble on a mouth-watering Ambler Farm s’more.

6.26-6.30 Living History! This is one history lesson your kids will never forget. Twelve lucky children will get to step back in time to experience life in historic Wilton at the Wilton Historical Society’s Colonial Boot Camp . Kids learn to churn butter, make soap, tin punch, marble paper, and do woodworking. June 26-30, ages six to 10.