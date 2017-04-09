What outdoor concert venues are there?

By Chris Capelle

LIVE MUSIC al fresco can be an exhilarating experience. Here in town, we all know (and love) The Wilton Library Music Series, but, if you want to broaden your horizons, there are some first-rate venues in neighboring towns worth checking out.

Levitt Pavilion / Westport

The Levitt, located behind The Westport Library, is known not only for its musical diversity, but also for its ability to attract national acts. Genres include rock, country, reggae, jazz, and R&B as well as a performance by Stamford’s Connecticut Ballet. Wilton’s Melissa & Doug sponsors a children’s series on Wednesdays during the summer. levittpavillion.com

Ives Concert Park / Danbury

​The Ives— named after classical composer and Danbury native Charles Ives —is located on WestConn’s Westside Campus, north of the Danbury Mall. This concert amphitheater is a hidden gem that sits on forty stunning wooded acres and attracts national, regional, and local acts of all types. ivesconcertpark.com