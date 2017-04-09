Tying the Knot Abroad

Going Far Away to get closer together

By Robin H. Phillips

Some couples dream of a wedding taking place in their own backyard, and others imagine that special day in a far off place. It might be a castle in Ireland, a villa in Italy, barefoot on a Nevis beach, or a vineyard in Provence. Planning a wedding in another country isn’t as daunting as you may think, thanks to professionals like Maryla Colandrea-Scotto and Giuseppe Scotto of Art of Perfection Events and Sharon Pomerantz Strelzer of Travel Made Special .

“We specialize in luxury destination weddings in Italy, villa rentals for events and family reunions, as well as personalized group culinary tours for groups of eight or more,” explains Colandrea-Scotto. “Our goal is to help lovers of Italy experience the Italy we know and love like a local.” But is it prohibitively expensive? Strelzer of Travel Made Special says definitely not. “Destination weddings are considerably less expensive than a traditional wedding at a nearby hotel—sometimes costing 50 percent less,” she explains.

One out of every four weddings is a destination wedding, with the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii leading the list of most desired locales. “Destination weddings seem on the whole to be more creative in spirit,” Strelzer says. They are also a great way to ensure your most treasured friends and family attend (no offense, Aunt Mildred). “Instead of a 300-person wedding locally you end up with 100 guests abroad,” explains Colandrea-Scotto. “Whatever the case may be, a destination wedding gives you and your guests the opportunity to spend quality time together and have not just a wedding but a vacation.”

However, the event doesn’t need to be across an ocean to feel special. Recent bride Cathy Chamberlain hoped for a European feel to her wedding, but wanted her more elderly relatives to make the trip by car. Her solution? Quebec City. “The cobblestone streets, the people speaking French, and the elegant old world hotel made it seem much farther away,” says Chamberlain. “We got the best of both worlds—all of our family together in a pretty foreign locale.”