Ten Minutes with Kelli Stich Mills

PR Maven who been involved with “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “Top Chef”

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photo by Stan Godlewski

Kelli Stich Mills is executive vice president at FerenComm, a boutique, New York PR firm. Stich Mills has worked closely with the Food Network and been directly involved with iconic Emmy-winning series such as “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” as well as part of launching hit unscripted franchises like “Project Runway” and “Top Chef.” She and husband David live in Wilton with their two children, currently students at Middlebrook School.

How did you end up as the EVP at FerenComm?

I was extremely lucky! People had always mentioned public relations as career they thought would suit me and it turned out to be a great fit. I’ve been able to take my love for writing, communicating, and organizing and use those skills every single day in PR.

Describe what FerenComm does for clients?

Our agency represents some of media’s most memorable, influential, and critically acclaimed franchises.

What are your responsibilities?

I am involved in the overall management of the firm, including identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, aiding in the growth and development of staff, creating and executing campaigns that deliver for our clients, and maintaining exemplary press contacts across all aspects of the TV and entertainment business and related genres such as food, lifestyle, fashion, politics, comics, and more.

Best part of your job?

It’s fast-paced, challenging, and no two days are alike.

Most challenging aspect?

The tight deadlines, intense pressure, and the rapidly changing business itself can take a toll, so it’s critical to take time to rest and re-energize with my family.

Excluding family, what do you consider your greatest personal accomplishment?

Reading 40 plus books a year. My goal is a book a week but you know, life happens.

How has the field of public relations changed?

What hasn’t changed? Let’s just say that when I started in PR people still faxed things and sent slides for art to accompany a story.

Social media–friend or foe?

Frenemy.

What did you dream of being when you were younger?

I majored in theatre performance and dreamed of being an actor or a stage manager.

Strangest job?

I took a summer job as a stage manager right out of college and as part of my contract I lived in a very small dorm room with two Japanese exchange students and a nun. It was an experience.

Favorite Wilton haunt?

Number one is the river walk. Number two is Starbucks. In fact, Starbucks was one of my daughter’s first words—I know, I know—and it continues to be a frequent stop in our regular routine.

If you could posses any skill, what would it be?

Professional dancer.

Something most people don’t know about you?

I love to watch professional bull riding and TV shows about life in Alaska.

What are you never without?

A sense of humor and my iPhone.