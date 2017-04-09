Pay to Play

Hiring in for some good times

By Megan Smith-Harris

Why have another ho-hum party with wine spritzers and cheese whats-its on sticks when you can shake things up by adding an unexpected entertainment component? The area has hundreds of entertainment options that are only a phone call or mouse click away that will make your next bash both memorable and fun. Here are a few to get you started:

Hypnotize Me!

C’mon, we know you’re curious! Even if you don’t personally want to be hypnotized it’s always a blast to watch other people go under the spell of a hypnotist. Try the witty and engaging James Mapes ( jamesmapes.com ) or the comic Hypno Lorenzo ( hypnolorenzo.com )

Harmonize

Having a jazz trio ( jazzman3.com ) or a string quartet (art-strings.com) can add an element of elegance and sophistication to your next soiree, but why not also consider hiring an a cappella group? Pella Productions specializes in Jewish songs and insane harmonizing and has branches around the country (pellaproductions.com). And a hot new group, Unlike the Rest, is also available for local bookings.

DJ’s

A great DJ can be the difference between an exhilarating party hit or a embarrassing party fizzle. Some DJs provide mood lighting as well as sound and a dance crew to get everyone pumped and on their feet. Check out thumbtack.com , bpmct.com , ctiticalentertainment.com

Dance! Dance! Dance!

Dance is a universal expression of joy so why not include it at your par-tay? Gigmasters.com offers everything from Hawaiian hula and fire dancers, to belly dancers, to mini Vegas shows. There’s also hip-hop crews, samba teams, flappers, ballroom dance champions, Bollywood experts, flash mob choreographers, and more.

Clairvoyant

Psychic mediums, tarot card readers, and astrologers can add a mystical element to your event. annaraimondi.com , psychicjoancarra.net , psychicreadingsbyeva.com