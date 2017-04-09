Opening Doors
Go inside six exquisite houses on the ABC Wilton house tours and help a local charity––June 2
Ever dream of living in a stunning hilltop antique situated amid tiers of graceful landscaping?
Perhaps an exquisite stone-and-shingle house updated with the finest accoutrements of contemporary design, or a gracious Frazier Peters Tudor remodeled to suit today’s lifestyle is more your taste.
Cross the threshold into these and other extraordinary residences as six homeowners open their doors to benefit A Better Chance Wilton on Friday, June 2 from 10 am to 3 pm. A tremendously popular and worthwhile event, the ABC Wilton house tour affords those attending a look inside some of Wilton’s most extraordinary homes.
“We are very excited to celebrate ABC’s 20th anniversary year,” says event co-chair Jeanne Robertson. “The homes featured in this year’s tour represent a wonderful array of classic design and Wilton’s rich architectural diversity.”
In addition to the houses mentioned above, the tour includes a beautiful Colonial with three floors of fabulous living space, a home on the National Historical Register built by the Nathan Comstock family in 1810, and a stately Greek revival transformed into an elegant Colonial revival.
Enjoy these exceptional properties and help ABC Wilton open the door to success for its scholars. ABC Wilton house tour
Add your comment: