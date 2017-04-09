Opening Doors

Go inside six exquisite houses on the ABC Wilton house tours and help a local charity––June 2

By Lynn Stack

Ever dream of living in a stunning hilltop antique situated amid tiers of graceful landscaping?

Perhaps an exquisite stone-and-shingle house updated with the finest accoutrements of contemporary design, or a gracious Frazier Peters Tudor remodeled to suit today’s lifestyle is more your taste.

Cross the threshold into these and other extraordinary residences as six homeowners open their doors to benefit A Better Chance Wilton on Friday, June 2 from 10 am to 3 pm. A tremendously popular and worthwhile event, the ABC Wilton house tour affords those attending a look inside some of Wilton’s most extraordinary homes.

“We are very excited to celebrate ABC’s 20th anniversary year,” says event co-chair Jeanne Robertson. “The homes featured in this year’s tour represent a wonderful array of classic design and Wilton’s rich architectural diversity.”

In addition to the houses mentioned above, the tour includes a beautiful Colonial with three floors of fabulous living space, a home on the National Historical Register built by the Nathan Comstock family in 1810, and a stately Greek revival transformed into an elegant Colonial revival.