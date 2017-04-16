Edit ModuleShow Tags
Art: Mandala in Motion

Wilton-based artist Dot Bergen uses fiber art and patterns to express life

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photo by Peggy Garbus

According to Wilton-based artist Dot Bergen, her piece Mandala began as a doodle but quickly evolved into a joyous expression of life, about seizing all opportunities that come one’s way. 

Bergen has been creating fiber art for over 20 years and was strongly influenced by her mother, a self-taught seamstress, who made patterns and sewed clothing for their family.

A self-described Type A personality, Bergen says, “I look for patterns everywhere I go—be they shadowscapes, object assemblages, or the view from a moving vehicle. My appreciation for the elegance and beauty of organization, and my love of patterns, informs my work. The majority of my pieces employ geometric shapes to evoke a feeling, a process, or a point of view.” 

 

April 2017

Today
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMArt in the Barn 2017: Still Crazy After All These Years

From April 22 - April 30th, browngrotta arts will present its 30th Anniversary exhibition, Art in the Barn: Still Crazy After All These Years…30 years in art, at browngrotta...

Where:
browngrotta arts
276 Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Matters at Hand" Exhibiton of works by 6 Women Artists

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Matters at Hand, a mixed-media exhibition of works by Sarah Amos, Pegan Brooke, Beth Dary, Jessica Drenk, Valeria Nascimento and Cheryl Ann...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

