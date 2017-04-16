Art: Mandala in Motion

Wilton-based artist Dot Bergen uses fiber art and patterns to express life

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photo by Peggy Garbus

According to Wilton-based artist Dot Bergen, her piece Mandala began as a doodle but quickly evolved into a joyous expression of life, about seizing all opportunities that come one’s way.

Bergen has been creating fiber art for over 20 years and was strongly influenced by her mother, a self-taught seamstress, who made patterns and sewed clothing for their family.

A self-described Type A personality, Bergen says, “I look for patterns everywhere I go—be they shadowscapes, object assemblages, or the view from a moving vehicle. My appreciation for the elegance and beauty of organization, and my love of patterns, informs my work. The majority of my pieces employ geometric shapes to evoke a feeling, a process, or a point of view.”