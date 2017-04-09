Fabulous Fusion

Basso serves authentic Latino-Mediterranean fusion

By Bill Harris

Established in 2007, Basso is a lively 65-seat restaurant located in an unassuming area on the Norwalk/New Canaan border. Once you’ve dined there, you’re not likely to forget how to get back.

“I‘m originally from Venezuela and grew up in an Italian family, enjoying traditional dishes prepared by my mother and grandmother,” says chef/owner Renato Donzelli. “In this sense my cuisine is authentic Latino-Mediterranean fusion.”

He’s not kidding. The menu is an adventure in culinary geography. Appetizer highlights include setas salteadas (sautéed cremini mushrooms in a garlic wine sauce), maple glazed pork belly, and pulpo a la gallega (seared octopus with paprika sea salt potatoes).

Our party of four wielded dueling forks over shared plates of homemade gnocchi (with creamy shitake mushroom sauce and 36-month-old truffle oil), ham and fontina croquettes, empanadas, lobster risotto, and crispy duck breast. There is also mixed paella (chicken, calamari, chorizo, clams, mussels and saffron) for two, as well as appetizing pasta and steak options.

Desserts were sumptuous and worth the splurge. A creative wine list pairs well with the menu, but you can also BYOB with a $15 corkage fee.

Basso

124 New Canaan Ave.,

Norwalk, CT

203-354-6566

bassobistrocafe.com

$$$ Moderate to Expensive