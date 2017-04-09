Consigned

Three area stores offer antiques, curios, and collectibles

By Megan Smith-Harris

Dottie DeLuca, a former Broadway dancer, is the owner Fleur de Lis, West Redding consignment shop that offers three large rooms of vintage furniture and accessories. Photo by Stan Godlewski

With warmer weather in the offing, it’s time to get off our electronic gizmos and out into the world. Why not browse the local antique and consignment shops? Here are three great local options.

The Roost

Locate the vivid canary yellow rectangular building on Danbury Road and you will know that you’ve arrived at The Roost. The focus at this gem of a store is on designer pieces, mid-century modern items, and anything that is unique, funky, and different. “I have home décor and gift items mingled with consignments,” says owner Lynn Valenti. “All my textiles are new and the pillows are custom made for the store.”

Valenti feels a genuine connection to the area. “In the 80s there used to be one antique shop after another along Route 7, and I would come here with my mom or my friends to go antiquing. Then all the stores disappeared, so I wanted to revive the area, to make it more of a destination.” Visitors should give themselves plenty of time to poke around the store because there is lots to see, and buy. Price is another benefit of shopping at The Roost—versus similar stores in New Canaan, Manhattan, Brooklyn, or online. “Right now we’re selling a Paul McCobb dining table and chair set for $1,500. But if you were to go online, you’d likely pay closer to $4,500,” says Valenti who clearly loves her chosen field. “My greatest joy is when a new customer walks into the store. They can’t believe what a treasure trove the place is, and I love listening to what they say as they explore.” @theroostconsignments

Fleur de Lis

“I was recycling furniture and doing ‘green’ long before it became cool,” jokes Dottie DeLuca, owner of Fleur de Lis, the high-end, high-style West Redding consignment shop. How did this former Wiltonian end up here? At age nine, she began dance classes with Walter Schalk, and DeLuca was at once smitten with the idea of becoming a dancer. She never looked back. A dance degree was soon followed by a full merit scholarship to The Ailey School. From there, DeLuca never stopped working, first as a Rockette, and then in Broadway, Off-Broadway, and international stage and television productions. “I was always fascinated by ‘stuff,’ and when I had down time from the shows I would go to the Chelsea flea market and buy things,” she recalls. “After a while I would find myself with too many things and would sell off pieces to dealers. I had no training but I did have a good eye, and I developed an ability to flip items.”

At the time, DeLuca owned a barn in Redding and periodically would host sales there. That inevitably led to taking on consignment pieces for others, and eventually to owning a spacious three-room store housed in the former restaurant “Clemens.”

When you enter Fleur de Lis there is almost too much to see: everything from a gorgeous pickled pine French hope chest, to an antique tufted leather chesterfield; from an enormous selection of vintage jewelry, to a Goyard Suitcase. There are stylish lamps, hip home accessories, original art, vintage purses, mid-

century modern furniture, and a lot of “Mad Men” barware.

In addition to her retail store, DeLuca does online business on Cherish, Etsy and First Dibs, and works with designers as well as clients from around the world. “Pretty much everything here is one-of-a kind and you’ll always get a better deal if you come in in person,” she says with a smile. fleurdelisct.com

The Turnover Shop

The familiar consignment/thrift store on Old Ridgefield Road, has been in operation for over 70 years. Donors and shoppers should feel pleased with themselves for both giving and frequenting this popular non-profit shop, because all proceeds go directly toward helping support the Wilton Council PTA, the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, and numerous other local charities.

Staffed by helpful volunteers, The Turnover Shop is an ideal browsing destination. Pop in after enjoying an ice cream cone at nearby Scoops, or before your weekly food shopping at The Village Market. You never know what hidden treasures will be unearthed on your next visit: maybe a stylish designer evening bag, a distinctive necklace, a piece of vintage china, or a small item of furniture that makes your heart sing. There’s a little bit of everything, including jewelry, accessories, art items, books, housewares, toys, silverware, games, and of course, clothing both current and vintage.

The running joke at the shop is that it’s almost impossible for people to drop off donations without pausing to pick up something new. One person’s trash is indeed another’s treasure. turnovershopwilton.org

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

You can find a great deal at local consignment shop but make sure to fully examine the article before money exchanges hands. Sit in the chair, lean on the table, check the lamp wiring. Metal furniture is a good buy and can be easily refurbished with a little bit of elbow grease.