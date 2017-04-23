Brunch Bunch
Great area places for brunch
Whatever special occasion you plan to celebrate—be it graduation, an anniversary, birthday, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day—brunch is always a good idea.
Schoolhouse at Cannondale
34 Cannon Rd, Wilton, CT
A wonderful dining experience indoors and out, at this charming historic schoolhouse that focuses on farm-to-table fare. schoolhouseatcannondale.com
Oak & Almond
544 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT
A Mouth-watering brunch options such as ricotta and lemon pancakes, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, steak and eggs, and wood roasted salmon. oakandalmond.com
Silvermine Market
1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan, CT
This little restaurant gem offers traditional brunch fare. silverminemarket.com
Bernard’s (and Sarah’s Wine Bar)
Bernard's, 20 West Ln, Ridgefield, CT
Live music, an upscale atmosphere, and great seasonal dishes to delight the taste buds. bernardsridgefield.com
Artisan at the Delamar
Delamar Southport
275 Old Post Rd, Southport, CT
Check into the Delamar Hotel on Saturday and then wake up to wonderful brunch offering fresh farm-to-table dishes on Sunday. delamar.com
