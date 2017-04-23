Brunch Bunch

Great area places for brunch

By Bill Harris

Whatever special occasion you plan to celebrate—be it graduation, an anniversary, birthday, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day—brunch is always a good idea.

Schoolhouse at Cannondale

34 Cannon Rd, Wilton, CT

​A wonderful dining experience indoors and out, at this charming historic schoolhouse that focuses on farm-to-table fare. schoolhouseatcannondale.com

Oak & Almond

544 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT

A Mouth-watering brunch options such as ricotta and lemon pancakes, a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, steak and eggs, and wood roasted salmon. oakandalmond.com

Silvermine Market

1032 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan, CT

This little restaurant gem offers traditional brunch fare. silverminemarket.com

Bernard’s (and Sarah’s Wine Bar)

Bernard's, 20 West Ln, Ridgefield, CT

Live music, an upscale atmosphere, and great seasonal dishes to delight the taste buds. bernardsridgefield.com