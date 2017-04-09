Blended Bliss

A Wilton couple opts for a joyful wedding mashup

By Megan Smith-Harris

Photos by VO Photographers

For those who dismiss Wilton as a “white-bread” community, we urge you to look a little more closely. Take the love story of Sanya Jeffereis, a young East Indian-American woman of Jewish heritage, and Tim Conley, a Roman Catholic of Panamanian-American descent. The couple first laid eyes on each another in 2004 at Wilton High School when they were both cast in the theatrical production of Hood.

They have been together ever since. Though each of them has lived in different cities and traveled both together and apart, their deep connection has never wavered.

There was no question that they would marry—only a matter of how and when. Tim pulled out all the stops when he proposed to his bride-to-be at one of the most exotic locations on the planet: the Taj Mahal.

But how do you follow such a sweeping romantic gesture? With two blowout wedding ceremonies that honored the mixed cultures and heritages of the betrothed.

The first exchange of vows took place under a wedding chuppah in a joyful celebration held in the back yard of the bride’s family home here in Wilton. The ceremony incorporated the vibrant colors and dazzling pageantry of a traditional East Indian wedding while also acknowledging Sanya’s Jewish roots.

The bride shimmered in a hot pink wedding sari embellished with silver mandalas. Her hands were decorated in intricate henna designs; her arms adorned with dozens of sparkling bangles.

The groom was no less majestic. Conley wore an ivory silk sherwani (a long Indian tunic and pants) with a regal red turban. The couple also wore wedding leis of intertwined orange marigolds and white carnations, known as jay mala. All the wedding guests entered the spirit of the event by wearing custom-made saris and kurtas (embroidered shirts).

After the ceremony, the newlyweds entertained guests with an upbeat Bollywood dance to the strains of “Jai Ho” (remember the exuberant final scene from Slumdog Millionaire?)

For the traditional western ceremony, guests were escorted to the wedding venue—the classic New England landmark The Lace Factory—on the Essex steam train, which traveled along the picturesque Connecticut river.

For this second ceremony, the bride wore a full-skirted white wedding gown, a glittering headband, and white “bridal” sneakers to allow for comfort (and the ability to dance up a storm). The groom was attired in a gray silk paisley waistcoat beneath a classic black morning coat.

Looking through the hundreds of photos—ranging from the far-flung proposal on another continent, to both ceremonies held close to home surrounded by friends and family—there is one common denominator: unbridled joy.

Sanya’s father, Yohan, perhaps says it best: “Their union, love, and celebration was a true reflection of what makes Wilton an amazing and unique community.”

We couldn’t agree more.