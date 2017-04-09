Beyond the Bounce House

Simple treats can add a special touch

By Hannah Van Sickle Barrett

“It’s all about personalization” says Evelyn Battaglia, former editor with Martha Stewart Omnimedia. When creating kids’ birthday parties that capture, in a meaningful way, the child being celebrated, the simplest common denominator is theme. Oskar Hallig, president of Only In My Dreams Events in South Egremont, Massachusetts, says, “From the planning side, a theme creates ease; for guests, it allows them to feel included in the experience.”

“Don’t overlook how food can tie into a theme,” adds Battaglia. Think cake pops or sugar cookies with royal icing—they’re more manageable than an extravagantly shaped cake. Homemade trail mix—packaged in glass Mason jars—highlights a Scavenger Hunt–themed party. A simple palette of pink lemonade, cotton candy, and pink macarons might take center stage on the menu at a party using a color as its theme.

​Hallig offers customized party crackers—a spin on the British holiday tradition—with assorted fillings to choose from. For Battaglia, the key to a successful party is a fun activity for kids that includes a party favor. For instance, a 1960s-inspired tie-dye party could be built around attendees creating a tie-dye T-shirt for themselves. Or a mad-scientist party might revolve around “experiments” resulting in homemade slime or bubble solution that guests take home.

By tying together all the elements of a birthday party—from invitations and decorations to activities and takeaway favors—and

making it fun for the person being celebrated as well as for guests, your party is sure to be a hit.