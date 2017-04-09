Edit ModuleShow Tags
A Pattern for Style

Generations of fashion

By Pamela Hovland


I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s under the influence of three style icons. No, I’m not alluding to Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Jackie Kennedy, although these women were quintessential examples of timeless elegance. Rather, I’m referring to three women who were actually present during my childhood and whom I observed closely: my mother, my Aunt Marian, and my Aunt Helen. Three sisters. Three different ways of expressing personal identities through the clothes they wore.

First there was Doris, my mother, and the youngest of the sisters. Although she lived far from the pulse of fashion, Doris was the hippest farmer’s wife north of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Her primary style resource was the basement of the local J.C. Penney department store, where bolts of fabric and the latest McCall’s, Butterick, and Vogue pattern books were available for her perusal. From those volumes, my mother crafted fabulous 1960s shifts in acid colors complete with matching belts, as well as 1970s polyester shirt dresses with top-stitched epaulets.

For me, she made a purple velvet pantsuit, and a spaghetti-strapped prom dress of silky peach-colored Qiana. She also recycled her own mother’s various bouclé or Persian lamb items into cuffs or collars or whatever else she could concoct. The end result was ingenious, on trend, and always impeccably crafted.

My mother’s makeshift sewing nook was a former closet in my parents’ bedroom—command central for her creative energies. The space was barely able to contain all the fabric and notions she had amassed. From my bedroom, one floor above, long after midnight I often heard the stops and starts of her aqua-colored Viking sewing machine as she depressed the foot pedal. 

My Aunt Marian (the oldest of the sisters) shopped for her clothing from two very different sources: the luxurious Marshall Field’s department store in downtown Chicago, and various dusty antiques stores in and around the city. Marian was equal parts new and used, high and low, an artful blend of contrasts. She was colorful and eclectic and totally original in her fashion choices. I loved her hybrid sensibility—half bohemian, half ‘lady who lunches.’ It was the perfect packaging for her gentle, creative soul, and she stood out in any room where she appeared.

And finally there was Aunt Helen, the middle sister, the one whose wardrobe came closest to constituting a personal uniform. Helen wore only skirts, as far as I could tell. Whether she was playing croquet with her nieces and nephews at the family’s lake cabin, or serving Thanksgiving dinner in her elegant Minneapolis dining room, she donned a skirt. There were wraparounds and A-lines, pleated and appliquéd. They were made of madras, denim, velvet, or corduroy. They were classic with a modern twist and often exhibited just a touch of whimsy.

Like Helen’s infectious sense of humor, her skirts seemed to sort of wink at you, as though acknowledging some inside joke. She paired her collection of skirts with simple Lacoste polos, or ruffled cotton shirts and matching sandals, pumps or mules, depending on the season. Very chic. And very suburban. Helen’s style was the closest thing to East Coast preppy I had ever seen, and I knew early on that this was a visual language I was eager to emulate somehow. 

On any given day, all these years later, I find myself wearing something influenced by at least one of my three style mavens. These women were positive forces in my childhood for reasons far beyond clothing preferences. They were devoted mothers with high expectations; they had entrepreneurial spirits and worked hard to pursue their individual passions; they were active, respected members of their communities. Their influence lives on.

Today, as I stand in front of the mirror, I sense Doris, Marian, and Helen standing just behind me, looking over my shoulder and nodding their collective approval. My mother would admire my scarf, hand-sewn with care. Marian would approve of my vintage yellow coat, scored at a thrift shop years ago and still a springtime favorite. And Helen would certainly smile at my growing collection of skirts, especially the ones that call just a bit of attention to themselves.

The next time I see Aunt Helen, I might ask if I can borrow that little madras number I remember so fondly. At the age of 85, she might be ready to part with it, and croquet season is just a few months away.  

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Wilton

11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown

Wilton Library’s walls bursting with color with SCAN opening April 7. With more than 40 artists featured in the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown art exhibition opening at Wilton Library...

Cost: Free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-6334
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard

Tuesday, April 18 Wilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Wilton residents are creating a 'pollinator pathway'...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMFund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her...

Cost: $275

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls
Telephone: 203-750-3200
Contact Name: Alex Quesada
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Matters at Hand" Exhibiton of works by 6 Women Artists

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Matters at Hand, a mixed-media exhibition of works by Sarah Amos, Pegan Brooke, Beth Dary, Jessica Drenk, Valeria Nascimento and Cheryl Ann...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Matters at Hand" Exhibiton of works by 6 Women Artists

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Matters at Hand, a mixed-media exhibition of works by Sarah Amos, Pegan Brooke, Beth Dary, Jessica Drenk, Valeria Nascimento and Cheryl Ann...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMEarth Day Celebration

Join Grace Farms in celebrating Earth Day with insightful programs for all ages centered around preserving open space, restoring wildlife, and exploring the natural world.  10 am - 12 pm |...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Westport Maker Faire

We call it the Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth. Maker Faire Westport is part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new! As a celebration of the Maker Movement,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Jesup Green and Westport Library
20 Jesup Road
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 6:00 PMOpening Event: Art in the Barn 2017: Still Crazy After All These Years

From April 22 - April 30th, browngrotta arts will present its 30th Anniversary exhibition, Art in the Barn: Still Crazy After All These Years…30 years in art, at browngrotta...

Where:
browngrotta arts
276 Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Matters at Hand" Exhibiton of works by 6 Women Artists

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce Matters at Hand, a mixed-media exhibition of works by Sarah Amos, Pegan Brooke, Beth Dary, Jessica Drenk, Valeria Nascimento and Cheryl Ann...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
