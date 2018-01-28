Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Wilton Out and About - March/April




3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamour. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine, movie star look-a-likes, live auction, prizes, and more. 7:30 pm riffct.org

3.13 Gallery@Pearl –– Four local artists showcase their work in Signs of the Times, an art exhibit at the Gallery@Pearl in Longshore Club Park in Westport. Works by photographer Sue Benton, graphic artist Miggs Burroughs, collagrphic artist Joannie Landau, and illustrator/textile designer Nancy Landauer. “Each Through March 13. pearlatlongshore.com/gallerypearl/

3.17 The Wilton Library holds its annual spring benefit on March 17 at the Silver Spring Country Club. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, guests will be greeted by an Irish bagpiper followed by dinner, a live auction, and dancing. Bob and Carol Russell are event honorees for their many years of dedication to the library. www.wiltonlibrary.org SOLD OUT

3.23 Brubeck Quartet –– The legacy of Dave and Iola Brubeck continues through the jazz artistry of their musician sons. Chris Brubeck (bass and trombone) and Dan Brubeck (drums) join with guitarist Mike DeMicco, and pianist Chuck Lamb for an evening of innovative jazz.  Ridgefield Playhouse  March 23 @ 8 pm ridgefieldplayhouse.org

3.25 Get Your Green On  //  The Wilton Go Green Festival is now the Zero Waste Faire. Features include a nature education and kids area, backyard farming, zero waste living, and green building. Delicious food, local entertainment, a product showcase. Wilton Field House March 25 @ 11 am to 4 pm. wiltongogreen.org

4.14-4.15 Honey, have I got a course for you! This two-day honey extravaganza: Mastering Sensory Skills for Honey Tasting will provide you with all the tools and skills to understand the complex nuances of honey. Who knew it could be so complicated? This delicious course is taught by honey experts, Carla Marina Marchese and Gian Luigi Marcazzan. Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15 10 am to 4 pm. americanhoneytastingsociety.com

4.15 Electrifying April 15  Fans of mythology and the hugely popular Percy Jackson series won’t want to miss the stage adaptation of Rick Riordan’sbook The Lightning Thief. Percy Jackson’s world has turned upside down as mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus have suddenly walked into his life. Fairfield University Quick Center @ 3pm. 

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Wilton »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

What are some unusual historical facts about Wilton?

Celebration of Taste

Wilton Restaurant Week––March 12 to 18

A Nod and a Toast

Nod Hill Brewery is a relaxing craft-brew house

New World Cuisine

The Roger Sherman Inn welcomes celebrity chef Francois Kwaku-Dongo

Taste of Fairfield WinterFest

Food and fun

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Community Conversations | The Family Impact of Addiction

Grace Farms Foundation welcomes families to an open and hopeful discussion about overcoming the stigma and isolation of addiction. Moderated by Community Pastor Stuart...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSplatterday Kid's Sensory Painting

Join us for "Splatterday" sensory painting where your child gets to BE the painting as they throw, fling, stomp and splat paint in our portable splat room. Kids age 1+ up will get a set...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Norwalk's Remarkable Hill Sisters and the Struggle For Equality

Norwalk's Remarkable Hill Sisters and the Struggle For Equality In celebration of Women's History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be presenting a new lecture entitled:...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags