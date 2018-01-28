Wilton Out and About - March/April

3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamour. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine, movie star look-a-likes, live auction, prizes, and more. 7:30 pm riffct.org

3.13 Gallery@Pearl –– Four local artists showcase their work in Signs of the Times, an art exhibit at the Gallery@Pearl in Longshore Club Park in Westport. Works by photographer Sue Benton, graphic artist Miggs Burroughs, collagrphic artist Joannie Landau, and illustrator/textile designer Nancy Landauer. “Each Through March 13. pearlatlongshore.com/gallerypearl/

3.17 The Wilton Library holds its annual spring benefit on March 17 at the Silver Spring Country Club. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, guests will be greeted by an Irish bagpiper followed by dinner, a live auction, and dancing. Bob and Carol Russell are event honorees for their many years of dedication to the library. www.wiltonlibrary.org SOLD OUT

3.23 Brubeck Quartet –– The legacy of Dave and Iola Brubeck continues through the jazz artistry of their musician sons. Chris Brubeck (bass and trombone) and Dan Brubeck (drums) join with guitarist Mike DeMicco, and pianist Chuck Lamb for an evening of innovative jazz. Ridgefield Playhouse March 23 @ 8 pm ridgefieldplayhouse.org

3.25 Get Your Green On // The Wilton Go Green Festival is now the Zero Waste Faire. Features include a nature education and kids area, backyard farming, zero waste living, and green building. Delicious food, local entertainment, a product showcase. Wilton Field House March 25 @ 11 am to 4 pm. wiltongogreen.org

4.14-4.15 Honey, have I got a course for you! This two-day honey extravaganza: Mastering Sensory Skills for Honey Tasting will provide you with all the tools and skills to understand the complex nuances of honey. Who knew it could be so complicated? This delicious course is taught by honey experts, Carla Marina Marchese and Gian Luigi Marcazzan. Saturday and Sunday, April 14-15 10 am to 4 pm. americanhoneytastingsociety.com