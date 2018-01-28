What are some unusual historical facts about Wilton?

Whenever faced with an historical question, we immediately get in touch with Wilton Town Historian, Carol Russell, who oversees the historical archive housed at Wilton Library, and her husband Bob Russell who literally wrote the book on Wilton—Wilton, Connecticut: Three Centuries Of People, Places, And Progress. Here are a few fun facts they shared with us:

Did you know there was a perfume factory in Wilton Center between 1946 to1962? It was called Angelique and nicknamed the “skunk works.”

Schenck’s Island is really not an island in the true sense of the word. The Norwalk River borders three parts of the land, and the railroad track runs along a fourth.

Of the nine one-room schools that served Wilton students in 1925, six are still in existence, although their usage has been modified. In 1900 Wilton had six post offices: Georgetown, Hurlbutt Street, Cannondale, North Wilton, South Wilton, and Wilton Center. The town also had four railroad stations: Georgetown, Cannondale, Wilton Center, and South Wilton.

Did you know that there was an actual cider mill where Cider Mill School exists today? It was run by a car engine, not a water wheel.