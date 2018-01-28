Edit ModuleShow Tags
She’s a Wanderer

The Quest to Seven Continents

By Lynn Stack


Shipley Foltz has logged enough miles to circumvent the Earth twice—with a few thousand to spare. Like others bewitched by wanderlust, Foltz’s predilection for travel was sparked by the exuberance of globetrotters she admired. “I was really close to my godmother,” Foltz says. “She was a huge traveller. She and my grandmother, who also loved to travel, left me money when they passed away. That, along with money I received as Christmas gifts, allowed me to fund my travels.”

Foltz embarked on her first solo overseas trip at the age of 11, when a Middlebrook teacher nominated her for the People to People Student Ambassador Program. She joined the Australia program that summer, the first of three excursions she would take with the organization. “I really can’t remember why I chose Australia. At the time it sounded exciting; going to the Great Barrier Reef and the Sydney Opera House, and it was a place where they spoke English,” she says. “I was away from my family, which was a big deal and kind of tough, but it was really fun.”

During the months preceding the trip, Foltz and her fellow ambassadors met weekly to get acquainted and learn about the country they were going to visit. Once there, the group spent time with students at an Australian school, stayed on a farm in the Outback, snorkeled at the Great Barrier Reef, engaged with aboriginals, studied the environment and culture, and contributed humanitarian aid. ”We were rarely in the same place for more than a couple of days,” Foltz recalls. 

The following summer, she and another group ventured to Europe, the next continent Foltz would explore, where they immersed themselves in the cuisine, culture, and daily lifestyles of the people of England, Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. 

Christmas day 2007 found her en route to Antarctica’s frozen tundra. “This was completely different than other People to People trips I’d taken,” Foltz explains. “There were 64 students from around the world who had never met—some from places that had serious conflicts with each other. You really got to know people and their cultures.” 

The trip began in Argentina with daily lectures and excursions to Patagonia, Mendoza, Chile, and Peru’s renowned Machu Picchu and Cuzco. The students then traveled by ship from the tip of Argentina to Antarctica, accompanied by four chaperones and 21 scientists and researchers. Traversing the Drake Passage—reputed to be the world’s roughest seas—proved challenging as students attended their daily lectures in the vessel’s lower deck, clutching motion-sickness bags. 

Assisting polar researchers, the students collected ice and water samples, visited research camps, observed penguins, watched whales, and studied sustainability and wildlife. “This was before people started paying attention to the melting polar ice caps, and to global warming and its impact on animals,” Foltz said. “I’ve never seen anything so pure and untouched as Antartica at that time.”

While attending high school at Lawrenceville, Foltz journeyed to South America. “I used to want to be an anthropologist, and so I was excited to visit the ruins in Belize and Guatemala. We even did some hands-on archeological work, excavating in the Mayan Ruins,” she says. 

Foltz’s Lawrenceville travels also took her to Thailand when she and some friends, who were working on a communications application, were invited by the app’s founder to visit Bangkok. “The developers we were collaborating with were there,” says Foltz. “It was a great experience.”

She later ventured back to her mother’s hometown in the Philippines with her family, stopping in Hong Kong before heading home. “The Philippines is the most meaningful place I’ve travelled,” Foltz says. “I really feel that it’s a part of me.”

Following her graduation from Lehigh University, Foltz seized the opportunity to travel one last time before commencing her job search, spending two months in Africa—her seventh and final continent—with a friend who had family in Kenya. “We travelled to South Africa, Zambia, and Rwanda for a month on our own, before heading to Kenya. The first thing we did was visit the genocide museum,” Foltz says. “Seeing that and then seeing how they’ve recovered is amazing. Obviously, they have issues, but it’s incredible to see what they’ve gone through and where they are now.”

Her advice to aspiring young travelers? “Don’t be afraid to go somewhere unfamiliar and see how other people live their lives. We’re all the same; we just have different worldviews. There are good people everywhere.”  

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

1:00 PM - 3:00 PMLovebugs & Honeybees: A Valentine's Day Honey Tasting

Looking for something different to do with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Come learn about the romance of honeybees and the magic behind the bee dance that leads to making their sweet...

Cost: $45

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT  06883


Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMWLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher

Sunday, Feb. 11 WLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher at Wilton Library, 4 – 5:30 p.m. In the 11th year of the collaboration between...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Stacey Close entitled: “African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Andrew Morton - Wallis in Love: The Untold Life of the Duchess of Windsor

Tuesday, Feb. 13 Author Talk: Andrew Morton - Wallis in Love: The Untold Life of the Duchess of Windsor, the Woman Who Changed the Monarchy, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Historical biographer Andrew Morton...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCall for Singers: Music on the Hill for Festival Chorus

Music on the Hill welcomes singers for a spring concert of the Festival Chorus performing music for harp, bells, and voices with Ellen Dickinson, Artistic Director. Register before February 13....

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 7:30 PMFebruary Community Dinner

Enjoy a special meal with friends and neighbors, featuring local performing artists. This affordable dining experience promises expansive views and excellent company. The evening will take place in...

Cost: $11 adults; $6 kids

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMIn Pursuit of Peace | Mindfulness, Meditation, and Prayer

Join us for an exploration of three powerful spiritual practices. A panel of experts will discuss how mindfulness, meditation, and prayer can help to foster greater compassion, expand our capacity...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

