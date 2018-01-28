New World Cuisine

The Roger Sherman Inn welcomes celebrity chef Francois Kwaku-Dongo

By Bill Harris

To say there is something new going on at New Canaan’s venerable Roger Sherman Inn understates the seismic culinary shift taking place inside the historic landmark’s restaurant.

While the decor and opulence seem charmingly familiar, the new tastes exploding out of the kitchen are the work of celebrity chef Francois Kwaku-Dongo. A remarkably talented gastro-maestro, he honed his craft working in kitchens in both France and Italy, and as executive chef at Wolfgang Puck’s legendary Spago restaurant before creating fine dining experiences at L’Escale and Eleven-14 Kitchen in Greenwich. Now, Kwaka-Dongo is introducing diners at the Inn to a new menu of exciting flavors.

“I like everything fresh,” says the chef who prides himself of utilizing local, in-season ingredients as much as possible. “Ninety percent of a dish is about the quality and freshness of the food; the other 10 percent is the magic that combines and prepares the flavors.”

A number of new recipes that are sure to become favorites include bar bites of lump crab cakes, a lobster “club” sandwich, and black Angus mini burgers. Sumptuous main dishes include house-cured smoked salmon, oxtail raviolo, and grilled octopus with chorizo vin, olives, and fingerling potatoes. Sunday brunch and dessert offerings are irresistible.rogershermaninn.com

Roger Sherman Inn

195 Oenoke Ridge

New Canaan, CT

(203) 966-4541

