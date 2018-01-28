Edit ModuleShow Tags
Get ‘er Done

Recipes for Entrepreneurial Success

By Holly Hurd


Michele Hyland took her passion for fitness and turned it into VieStrong, a personal training business.

Photo by Cameron & Kelly Studio / Alix Martinez

Have you ever pictured yourself as a budding entrepreneur? Or thought about turning your passion into profit? Three Wilton women at different stages of their life paths, used their respective skill sets to launch new careers. 

Michelle Hyland is new to the game but off to a great start as a fitness and wellness coach. She grew up in the world of competitive riding. Her father was a three-time Olympic medalist in the sport. Hyland has been teaching for most of her life and loves it. “My first job was teaching English as a second language. I also teach horseback riding and French to children.” Her other passion is fitness. She’s self-taught and has worked out in the gym, on horseback, and outdoors for as long as she can remember. She began helping her friends with their fitness routines and they all told her she should charge for her sessions. So VieStrong was born.

“I love to get outside and customize my sessions to meet the goals of my clients. I have a studio at my home or I can go to a client’s place,” says Hyland, who will create a personalized fitness program that includes both diet and exercise. If someone loves the outdoors, she’ll take them on a hike, on dog walks, or to the park, while incorporating a work-out along the way. Hyland loves the flexibility of being an entrepreneur and hopes to grow her client base. “I’m so lucky that I’ve been able to combine my love of teaching with my love of fitness.” 

Ashley Krauss left the world of finance to stay home with her kids. She had always loved weddings and couldn’t stop thinking about opening a business in the bridal industry. “I wanted to do something I was passionate about, and I wanted to have flexibility, so I could be present in my children’s lives.” That desire gave Ashley the confidence to take the leap. She researched bridal salons in the area, and felt that Fairfield County could benefit from a bridal shop that offered a great selection of gowns, personalized service, and a memorable experience for the bride-to-be, her family, and her friends. 

Her brides have not been disappointed. A Little Something White has won numerous awards from local and national magazines, and has been named one of the Top 50 Bridal Salons in the US by Brides Magazine. Ashley is now looking for ways to expand beyond Fairfield County through nation-wide speaking engagements at bridal industry conferences. alittlesomethingwhite.com

The phrase, “Necessity is the mother of invention” applies in spades to Maria Farinas. After her divorce ten years ago, she was searching for a way to make a living while still being able to care for her young children. “I grew up in a family of great cooks and I’ve always been interested in having a career that involved food in some way,” says Farinas. It was a natural step to combine her passion for cooking fresh, healthy food with her love of teaching.

And so Fork, Knife, Spoon Cooking was born. This catering company also offers personal chef services and culinary classes for both adults and children. Farinas teaches in people’s homes and through courses at Wilton Continuing Education. She strives to instill in her students the importance of using nutritious ingredients to create delicious meals. Classes often focus on seasonal fare and occasions like Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter.

In her adult classes, Maria suggests that students gather a group of friends and she’ll cover easy, weeknight meals, special occasion dishes, or food for finicky families. Clients can also work with Maria to design a cooking class event specific to their needs. Fork, Knife, Spoon Cooking will come to you and create a fun event centered around your bridal party, a birthday, a graduation, or just a fun evening. 

Farinas’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs? “Just do it. Stick to it. And really pay attention to what people want. You need to be flexible and open to change. I thought my business would grow one way and it took off in a million different directions.” 

In the current climate of women finding empowerment, becoming an entrepreneur is a way towards both economic freedom and creative self-expression. Whatever your passion, there is a business just waiting for you to help it bloom. 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

1:00 PM - 3:00 PMLovebugs & Honeybees: A Valentine's Day Honey Tasting

Looking for something different to do with your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Come learn about the romance of honeybees and the magic behind the bee dance that leads to making their sweet...

Cost: $45

Where:
Red Bee Apiary
Weston, CT  06883


Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMWLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher

Sunday, Feb. 11 WLA/WHS Scholarly Series—Yankee Innovators: Steamships to Silicon Chips—Neil Maher at Wilton Library, 4 – 5:30 p.m. In the 11th year of the collaboration between...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Stacey Close entitled: “African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture"

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present “Jeremy Holmes: New Sculpture,” the first solo exhibition of the artist at the gallery.  The show will open with a public reception on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAuthor Talk: Andrew Morton - Wallis in Love: The Untold Life of the Duchess of Windsor

Tuesday, Feb. 13 Author Talk: Andrew Morton - Wallis in Love: The Untold Life of the Duchess of Windsor, the Woman Who Changed the Monarchy, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Historical biographer Andrew Morton...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCall for Singers: Music on the Hill for Festival Chorus

Music on the Hill welcomes singers for a spring concert of the Festival Chorus performing music for harp, bells, and voices with Ellen Dickinson, Artistic Director. Register before February 13....

Cost: free

Where:
WEPCO church complex
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 7:30 PMFebruary Community Dinner

Enjoy a special meal with friends and neighbors, featuring local performing artists. This affordable dining experience promises expansive views and excellent company. The evening will take place in...

Cost: $11 adults; $6 kids

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMIn Pursuit of Peace | Mindfulness, Meditation, and Prayer

Join us for an exploration of three powerful spiritual practices. A panel of experts will discuss how mindfulness, meditation, and prayer can help to foster greater compassion, expand our capacity...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
