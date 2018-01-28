Edit ModuleShow Tags
Fifth Annual Green Award Winners




The Green Awards recognize businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are leading the local fight to protect the environment while also creating a sustainable social and economic community. The winners, selected below, will be honored at a reception and ceremony, on March 22, at 6 pm, at Hotel Zero Degrees, Danbury. The ceremony is open to public. Tickets are $50 at townvibe.com/greenevent.

THE WINNERS

Category 1: Businesses or non-profit organizations whose primary focus is producing or selling innovative green products, providing innovative green services, and/or promoting a green lifestyle. Two winners.

Washington Environmental Council  //  wec-ct.org

WEC began in 1972 and has led environmental efforts in Washington, CT, in such efforts as creating the town’s first recycling program, being the first town to ban the storage and disposal of fracking waster, and awarding student scholarships. And last year it organized an Earth Day 5K, partnering with The Steep Rock Association and Future Now Environmental Expo. 

Wilton Go Green   //  wiltongogreen.org

Wilton Go Green is making a big difference in a small town. It has become the hub of Wilton green activities and has developed several programs that have gone on to inspire other towns to create similar programs, most notably the Wilton No-Idling Program and Wilton Zero Waste Schools initiatives. Other activities include the CT GreenLEAF school program, Green Speaker Series, Annual Wilton Go Green Festival, Green Business Designation Program, Solarize Wilton, and Home Energy Solutions programs and more.

Category 2: Businesses or non-profit organizations that have significantly incorporated green practices or products into their culture and operations. Two winners.

Murphy Brothers Contracting   //  murphybrothers.com

Murphy Brothers Contracting was a huge early-adopter solar-shingle installation. Today Murphy Brothers uses SunTegra Solar Shingles, which it says produce 30 percent more solar-produced energy per square inch at 30 percent less the cost than other products. Murphy believes that building green is simply building smart. Murphy Brothers is also a certified installers of LiveRoof, a patented hybrid green roof system, which has been installed on nearly four million square feet and over a thousand projects worldwide.

Asarasi, Inc.   //  asarasi.com

Asarasi’s sustainable and renewable water is harmlessly sourced from living wells, trees, and is the only 100 percent pure water USDA certified organic. A byproduct of the maple industry, Asarasi is a renewable source of fresh water that is harmlessly harvested from trees! Asarasi’s packaging is eco-friendly and produced with a 100 percent recyclable glass bottle with metal twist-off crown, ensuring a minimal footprint on the planet.

Category 3: Individuals who are actively promoting and living a green lifestyle.

Martha Klein  //  The Sierra Club

Martha Klein of Norfolk is consistently trying to mitigate climate change and in her position a chair of the Sierra Club in Connecticut advocates for renewable energy. Klein writes legislative briefs, facilitates informational sessions, and organizes public testimony on all things environmental in Connecticut. She also co-organized a huge contingent of Connecticut volunteers to attend the People’s Climate March last April in Washington. DC. 

 

HONORABLE MENTIONS

SPONSORS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Wilton

